AFG of SE WI

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AFG of SE WI

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AFGSE WI Literature Shop

B-3 Alateen Hope for Children of Alcoholics item
B-3 Alateen Hope for Children of Alcoholics
$9.50

Basic introductory book for teens affected by someone else's drinking. Easy-to-understand explanation of alcoholism and the Alateen program. Indexed, softcover. 128 pages.

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B-6 One Day at a Time in Al-Anon item
B-6 One Day at a Time in Al-Anon
$13

An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-10 Alateen - A day at a time item
B-10 Alateen - A day at a time
$11.50

Daily help for teens. Positive sharings from Alateen members around the world. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-16 Courage to Change item
B-16 Courage to Change
$16

More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-24 Paths to Recovery item
B-24 Paths to Recovery
$21

Thorough study guide for our Legacies. In-depth chapters on each Step, Tradition, and Concept of Service provide insight. Includes thought-provoking questions. Indexed. 366 pages.

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B-27 Hope for Today item
B-27 Hope for Today
$16

Daily sharings from Al-Anon's adult children members are for anyone who wants to grow in acceptance, compassion, and understanding. Indexed. 383 pages.

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B-32 How Al-Anon Works item
B-32 How Al-Anon Works
$7

Al-Anon's basic, most comprehensive book discusses all aspects of our program of recovery. Excellent for personal and meeting study. Indexed, softcover. 416 pages.

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B-34 A Little time for myself item
B-34 A Little time for myself
$17

Al-Anon's latest daily reader shares the personal experiences and many voices of the Al-Anon fellowship today, illustrating that Al-Anon is indeed for anyone affected by someone else's drinking. Indexed, 384 pages.

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K-10 Newcomer Packet item
K-10 Newcomer Packet
$1.40

Welcomes first-timers with basic introductory Al-Anon pamphlets assembled in a booklet. Includes P-14, P-19, P-48, P-53, P-67, S-4, M-12, and M-78.

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K-18 Alateen Newcomer Packet item
K-18 Alateen Newcomer Packet
$1.75

Welcomes new Alateen members with helpful leaflets assembled in a booklet. Includes M-9, P-21, P-41, P-67, and S-20.

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M-12 Bookmark - Just for Today Al-Anon (4) item
M-12 Bookmark - Just for Today Al-Anon (4)
$1

Bookmark Al-Anon

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M-13 Bookmark Alateen - Just for Today (4) item
M-13 Bookmark Alateen - Just for Today (4)
$1

Bookmark Alateen

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P-91 Blueprint for Progress: 4th Step Inventory (Revised) item
P-91 Blueprint for Progress: 4th Step Inventory (Revised)
$9

Workbook for conducting an in-depth inventory, expanded from P-5 to include additional sections on fear, anger, control, intimacy, sex, finances, and spirituality. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 96 pages.

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P-92 Reaching for Personal Freedom: Living the Legacies item
P-92 Reaching for Personal Freedom: Living the Legacies
$15

A workbook for using Al-Anon's Twelve Steps, Traditions, and Concepts of Service in one's personal life, it provides insightful examples from members and thought-provoking questions. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 176 pages.

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P-93 Paths To Recovery Workbook item
P-93 Paths To Recovery Workbook
$10

This companion piece to Paths to Recovery (B-24) contains the thought-provoking questions on each Step, Tradition, and Concept of Service found in the book, with space to write answers. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 112 pages.

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S-19 Detachment (4) item
S-19 Detachment (4)
$1

Easy-to-use handout explains the basics of detachment.

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B-3C Case of Alateen-Hope for Children of Alcoholics item
B-3C Case of Alateen-Hope for Children of Alcoholics
$171

Case of 24.

Basic introductory book for teens affected by someone else's drinking. Easy-to-understand explanation of alcoholism and the Alateen program. Indexed, softcover. 128 pages.

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B-4 The Dilemma of the Alcoholic Marriage item
B-4 The Dilemma of the Alcoholic Marriage
$10.50

Help for the spouse in dealing with problems in alcoholic relationships. Discusses anger, communication, sex, and more. Indexed, softcover. 102 pages.

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B-4C Case of The Dilemma of the Alcoholic Marriage item
B-4C Case of The Dilemma of the Alcoholic Marriage
$189

Case of 24.

Help for the spouse in dealing with problems in alcoholic relationships. Discusses anger, communication, sex, and more. Indexed, softcover. 102 pages.

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B-5 The Al-Anon Family Groups - Classic Edition item
B-5 The Al-Anon Family Groups - Classic Edition
$14

Al-Anon's first book, in its original text, remains pertinent, connecting us with our pioneer members' legacy. With an added introduction, footnotes, and appendix. Indexed.

196 pages.

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B-5C Case of The Al-Anon Family Groups - Classic Edition item
B-5C Case of The Al-Anon Family Groups - Classic Edition
$252

Case of 24.

Al-Anon's first book, in its original text, remains pertinent, connecting us with our pioneer members' legacy. With an added introduction, footnotes, and appendix. Indexed. 196 pages.

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B-6C Case of One Day at a Time in Al-Anon item
B-6C Case of One Day at a Time in Al-Anon
$234

Case of 24.

An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-7 Lois Remembers item
B-7 Lois Remembers
$13

Al-Anon's beginnings, as recalled by our cofounder, Lois W. She also describes the eventful years leading up to the founding of A.A. and Al-Anon. Illustrated, indexed, softcover. 208 pages.

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B-7C Case of Lois Remembers item
B-7C Case of Lois Remembers
$234

Case of 24.

Al-Anon's beginnings, as recalled by our cofounder, Lois W. She also describes the eventful years leading up to the founding of A.A. and Al-Anon. Illustrated, indexed, softcover. 208 pages.

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B-8 Al-Anon's Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions (Revised) item
B-8 Al-Anon's Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions (Revised)
$12

Our first two Legacies, the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions, come alive through essays, reflections, and members' stories. Indexed. 164 pages.

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B-8C Case of Al-Anon's Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions item
B-8C Case of Al-Anon's Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions
$216

Case of 24.

Our first two Legacies, the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions, come alive through essays, reflections, and members' stories. Indexed. 164 pages.

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B-10C Case of Alateen - a day at a time item
B-10C Case of Alateen - a day at a time
$207

Case of 24.

Daily help for teens. Positive sharings from Alateen members around the world. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-11 As We Understood... item
B-11 As We Understood...
$13

Spirituality, Al-Anon style. Members share their understanding of the spiritual ideas and tools of the Al-Anon program. Indexed. 273 pages.

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B-11C Case of As We Understood... item
B-11C Case of As We Understood...
$234

Case of 24.

Spirituality, Al-Anon style. Members share their understanding of the spiritual ideas and tools of the Al-Anon program. Indexed. 273 pages.

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B-14 One Day at a Time in Al-Anon item
B-14 One Day at a Time in Al-Anon
$16

An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-14C Case of One Day at a Time in Al-Anon item
B-14C Case of One Day at a Time in Al-Anon
$288

Case of 24.

An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-15 ...In All Our Affairs: Making Crisis Work for You item
B-15 ...In All Our Affairs: Making Crisis Work for You
$14

Facing difficult situations, members reveal how they applied specific Al-Anon principles. Includes overcoming problems of abuse, death, infidelity, and more. Indexed, softcover. 255 pages.

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B-15C Case of ...In All Our Affairs: Making Crisis Work for item
B-15C Case of ...In All Our Affairs: Making Crisis Work for
$252

Case of 24.

Facing difficult situations, members reveal how they applied specific Al-Anon principles. Includes overcoming problems of abuse, death, infidelity, and more. Indexed, softcover. Indexed, softcover. 255 pages.

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B-16C Case of Courage to Change-ODAT in Alanon II item
B-16C Case of Courage to Change-ODAT in Alanon II
$288

Case of 24.

More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-17 Courage to Change (large print) item
B-17 Courage to Change (large print)
$19

More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-17C Case of Courage to Change (large print) item
B-17C Case of Courage to Change (large print)
$342

Case of 24.

More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.

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B-18 ODAT (B-6) & CTC (B-16) (B-18) item
B-18 ODAT (B-6) & CTC (B-16) (B-18)
$27

Buy together and save! Get both One Day at a Time in Al-Anon and Courage to Change at a reduced price.

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B-18 C Case of ODAT (B-6) & CTC (B-16) item
B-18 C Case of ODAT (B-6) & CTC (B-16)
$486

Case of 24.

Buy together and save! Get both One Day at a Time in Al-Anon and Courage to Change at a reduced price.

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B-19 Large Print ODAT & CTC item
B-19 Large Print ODAT & CTC
$32

Buy together and save! Get both One Day at a Time in Al-Anon and Courage to Change at a reduced price.

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B-19C Large Print Case ODAT & CTC item
B-19C Large Print Case ODAT & CTC
$576

Case of 24.

Buy together and save! Get both One Day at a Time in Al-Anon and Courage to Change at a reduced price.

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B-21 From Survival to Recovery item
B-21 From Survival to Recovery
$18

Al-Anon adult children tell their stories. Explores the long-term effects of being raised with alcoholism, and why Al-Anon can help. Indexed. 303 pages.

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B-21C From Survival to Recovery item
B-21C From Survival to Recovery
$324

Case of 24.

Al-Anon adult children tell their stories. Explores the long-term effects of being raised with alcoholism, and why Al-Anon can help. Indexed. 303 pages.

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B-23 Courage to Be Me—Living with Alcoholism item
B-23 Courage to Be Me—Living with Alcoholism
$13

Alateen's most comprehensive book, filled with shared recovery from Alateen members. Includes workshops for group discussions. Indexed, softcover. 326 pages.

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B-23C Courage to Be Me—Living with Alcoholism item
B-23C Courage to Be Me—Living with Alcoholism
$234

Case of 24.

Alateen's most comprehensive book, filled with shared recovery from Alateen members. Includes workshops for group discussions. Indexed, softcover. 326 pages.

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B-24C Paths to Recovery—Al-Anon's Steps, Traditions item
B-24C Paths to Recovery—Al-Anon's Steps, Traditions
$378

Case of 24.

Thorough study guide for our Legacies. In-depth chapters on each Step, Tradition, and Concept of Service provide insight. Includes thought-provoking questions. Indexed. 366 pages.

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B-26 Living Today in Alateen item
B-26 Living Today in Alateen
$15

Alateen's second daily reader shows how members practice the program right now, today. Indexed. 378 pages.

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B-26C Living Today in Alateen item
B-26C Living Today in Alateen
$270

Case of 24.

Alateen's second daily reader shows how members practice the program right now, today. Indexed. 378 pages.

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B-27C Hope for Today item
B-27C Hope for Today
$288

Case of 24.

Daily sharings from Al-Anon's adult children members are for anyone who wants to grow in acceptance, compassion, and understanding. Indexed. 383 pages.

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B-28 Large print Hope for Today item
B-28 Large print Hope for Today
$19

Daily sharings from Al-Anon's adult children members are for anyone who wants to grow in acceptance, compassion, and understanding. Indexed, softcover. 383 pages.

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