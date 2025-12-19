AFGSE WI Literature Shop

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Basic introductory book for teens affected by someone else's drinking. Easy-to-understand explanation of alcoholism and the Alateen program. Indexed, softcover. 128 pages.
An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.
Daily help for teens. Positive sharings from Alateen members around the world. Indexed. 384 pages.
More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.
Thorough study guide for our Legacies. In-depth chapters on each Step, Tradition, and Concept of Service provide insight. Includes thought-provoking questions. Indexed. 366 pages.
Daily sharings from Al-Anon's adult children members are for anyone who wants to grow in acceptance, compassion, and understanding. Indexed. 383 pages.
Al-Anon's basic, most comprehensive book discusses all aspects of our program of recovery. Excellent for personal and meeting study. Indexed, softcover. 416 pages.
Al-Anon's latest daily reader shares the personal experiences and many voices of the Al-Anon fellowship today, illustrating that Al-Anon is indeed for anyone affected by someone else's drinking. Indexed, 384 pages.
Welcomes first-timers with basic introductory Al-Anon pamphlets assembled in a booklet. Includes P-14, P-19, P-48, P-53, P-67, S-4, M-12, and M-78.
Welcomes new Alateen members with helpful leaflets assembled in a booklet. Includes M-9, P-21, P-41, P-67, and S-20.
Bookmark Al-Anon
Bookmark Alateen
Workbook for conducting an in-depth inventory, expanded from P-5 to include additional sections on fear, anger, control, intimacy, sex, finances, and spirituality. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 96 pages.
A workbook for using Al-Anon's Twelve Steps, Traditions, and Concepts of Service in one's personal life, it provides insightful examples from members and thought-provoking questions. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 176 pages.
This companion piece to Paths to Recovery (B-24) contains the thought-provoking questions on each Step, Tradition, and Concept of Service found in the book, with space to write answers. Spiral bound and 8 ½ x 11. Three-hole punched. 112 pages.
Easy-to-use handout explains the basics of detachment.
Case of 24.
Basic introductory book for teens affected by someone else's drinking. Easy-to-understand explanation of alcoholism and the Alateen program. Indexed, softcover. 128 pages.
Help for the spouse in dealing with problems in alcoholic relationships. Discusses anger, communication, sex, and more. Indexed, softcover. 102 pages.
Case of 24.
Help for the spouse in dealing with problems in alcoholic relationships. Discusses anger, communication, sex, and more. Indexed, softcover. 102 pages.
Al-Anon's first book, in its original text, remains pertinent, connecting us with our pioneer members' legacy. With an added introduction, footnotes, and appendix. Indexed.
196 pages.
Case of 24.
Al-Anon's first book, in its original text, remains pertinent, connecting us with our pioneer members' legacy. With an added introduction, footnotes, and appendix. Indexed. 196 pages.
Case of 24.
An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.
Al-Anon's beginnings, as recalled by our cofounder, Lois W. She also describes the eventful years leading up to the founding of A.A. and Al-Anon. Illustrated, indexed, softcover. 208 pages.
Case of 24.
Al-Anon's beginnings, as recalled by our cofounder, Lois W. She also describes the eventful years leading up to the founding of A.A. and Al-Anon. Illustrated, indexed, softcover. 208 pages.
Our first two Legacies, the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions, come alive through essays, reflections, and members' stories. Indexed. 164 pages.
Case of 24.
Our first two Legacies, the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions, come alive through essays, reflections, and members' stories. Indexed. 164 pages.
Case of 24.
Daily help for teens. Positive sharings from Alateen members around the world. Indexed. 384 pages.
Spirituality, Al-Anon style. Members share their understanding of the spiritual ideas and tools of the Al-Anon program. Indexed. 273 pages.
Case of 24.
Spirituality, Al-Anon style. Members share their understanding of the spiritual ideas and tools of the Al-Anon program. Indexed. 273 pages.
An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.
Case of 24.
An Al-Anon classic! Inspirational readings relate Al-Anon philosophy to everyday situations, helping to make each day better than the one before. Indexed. 384 pages.
Facing difficult situations, members reveal how they applied specific Al-Anon principles. Includes overcoming problems of abuse, death, infidelity, and more. Indexed, softcover. 255 pages.
Case of 24.
Facing difficult situations, members reveal how they applied specific Al-Anon principles. Includes overcoming problems of abuse, death, infidelity, and more. Indexed, softcover. Indexed, softcover. 255 pages.
Case of 24.
More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.
More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.
Case of 24.
More daily inspiration from a fresh, diverse perspective. Insightful reflections reveal surprisingly simple things that can transform lives. Indexed. 384 pages.
Buy together and save! Get both One Day at a Time in Al-Anon and Courage to Change at a reduced price.
Case of 24.
Buy together and save! Get both One Day at a Time in Al-Anon and Courage to Change at a reduced price.
Buy together and save! Get both One Day at a Time in Al-Anon and Courage to Change at a reduced price.
Case of 24.
Buy together and save! Get both One Day at a Time in Al-Anon and Courage to Change at a reduced price.
Al-Anon adult children tell their stories. Explores the long-term effects of being raised with alcoholism, and why Al-Anon can help. Indexed. 303 pages.
Case of 24.
Al-Anon adult children tell their stories. Explores the long-term effects of being raised with alcoholism, and why Al-Anon can help. Indexed. 303 pages.
Alateen's most comprehensive book, filled with shared recovery from Alateen members. Includes workshops for group discussions. Indexed, softcover. 326 pages.
Case of 24.
Alateen's most comprehensive book, filled with shared recovery from Alateen members. Includes workshops for group discussions. Indexed, softcover. 326 pages.
Case of 24.
Thorough study guide for our Legacies. In-depth chapters on each Step, Tradition, and Concept of Service provide insight. Includes thought-provoking questions. Indexed. 366 pages.
Alateen's second daily reader shows how members practice the program right now, today. Indexed. 378 pages.
Case of 24.
Alateen's second daily reader shows how members practice the program right now, today. Indexed. 378 pages.
Case of 24.
Daily sharings from Al-Anon's adult children members are for anyone who wants to grow in acceptance, compassion, and understanding. Indexed. 383 pages.
Daily sharings from Al-Anon's adult children members are for anyone who wants to grow in acceptance, compassion, and understanding. Indexed, softcover. 383 pages.
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