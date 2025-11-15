American Family Living

Hosted by

American Family Living

About this event

Join AFL for our Happy Birthday Jesus Party!

1774 N Glassell St

Orange, CA 92865, USA

Adult Ticket
$20

Included dinner, dessert, Quartermania Paddle and $5 of Quarters.

Children under 10 ticket
$10

Children under 10 years of age are $10 - includes dinner, dessert, Quartermania Paddle and $5 of quarters.

VIP - Quartermania Unlimited
$100

Wow - Don't want to throw your quarter in the bucket every time - You are entered into every Quartermania prize. No quarters are needed. Includes dinner, dessert, Quartermania paddle and unlimited quarter token. 1 ticket per person.

Add a donation for American Family Living

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!