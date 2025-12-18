AFLC 2026: Conference Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Join us in Accra, Ghana!
Conference registration is free for both on-site and online participants. If you’re able, please consider making an optional contribution (pay what you can) to help cover conference costs (venue, livestreaming, multilingual interpretation, etc.) and support language access for AFLC 2026, keeping the conference accessible to a wider global community.
Join us online on Zoom!
Conference registration is free for both on-site and online participants. If you’re able, please consider making an optional contribution (pay what you can) to help cover conference costs (venue, livestreaming, multilingual interpretation, etc.) and support language access for AFLC 2026, keeping the conference accessible to a wider global community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!