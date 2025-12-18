African Languages Conference Inc.

Hosted by

African Languages Conference Inc.

About this event

AFLC 2026: Conference Registration

Hybrid: University of Ghana (on-site) & Zoom (online)

AFLC 2026 On-site Registration
Free

Join us in Accra, Ghana!

AFLC 2026 On-site Registration + Optional Contribution
Pay what you can

Conference registration is free for both on-site and online participants. If you’re able, please consider making an optional contribution (pay what you can) to help cover conference costs (venue, livestreaming, multilingual interpretation, etc.) and support language access for AFLC 2026, keeping the conference accessible to a wider global community.

AFLC 2026 Online Registration
Free

Join us online on Zoom!

AFLC 2026 Online Registration + Optional Contribution
Pay what you can

Conference registration is free for both on-site and online participants. If you’re able, please consider making an optional contribution (pay what you can) to help cover conference costs (venue, livestreaming, multilingual interpretation, etc.) and support language access for AFLC 2026, keeping the conference accessible to a wider global community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!