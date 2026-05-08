AFP Greater AZ 2026 State Conference

About this event
Register for the CFRE Prep Course only on Thursday, June 25.
Access to the full-day conference and expo on Friday, June 26.
Access to a full-day conference and expo on Friday, June 26.
Access to the CFRE Prep Course on 6/25 and the conference on 6/26.
Access to the CFRE Prep Course on 6/25 and the conference on 6/26.
Available only with the purchase of one full-price registration. Guest Passes are meant for first-time attendees to the AFP Arizona Conference and provide access to the full-day conference and expo on Friday, June 26.
$
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