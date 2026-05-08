Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Arizona

Hosted by

Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Arizona

About this event

AFP Greater AZ 2026 State Conference

5402 E Lincoln Dr

Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA

CFRE Prep Course Only (June 25th)
$425

Register for the CFRE Prep Course only on Thursday, June 25.

Conference Only (June 26th) - AFP MEMBER
$250

Access to the full-day conference and expo on Friday, June 26.

Conference Only (June 26th) - NON-MEMBER
$295

Access to a full-day conference and expo on Friday, June 26.

2-Day CFRE + Conference - AFP MEMBER
$615

Access to the CFRE Prep Course on 6/25 and the conference on 6/26.

2-Day CFRE + Conference - NON-MEMBER
$699

Access to the CFRE Prep Course on 6/25 and the conference on 6/26.

Guest Pass for First-Time Attendee
$124

Available only with the purchase of one full-price registration. Guest Passes are meant for first-time attendees to the AFP Arizona Conference and provide access to the full-day conference and expo on Friday, June 26.

Opening Keynote Sponsorship
$7,500
  • Premium exhibit table (priority corner placement near registration with enhanced footprint & signage)
  • Full conference registration for 4
  • Opportunity to introduce the Breakfast or Lunch Keynote speakers from the main stage
  • Logo on exhibitor passport
  • Logo in conference program
  • Logo on conference website
  • Premium banner placement in exhibit area
  • Logo on conference tote bag
  • Giveaway in tote bag
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight social media post
Certified Fundraising Executive Session Sponsor
$5,000
  • Premium exhibit table (priority corner placement near registration with enhanced footprint & signage)
  • Full conference registration for 2
  • Opportunity to welcome attendees and host a brief presentation prior to session
  • Logo on session signage
  • Logo in conference program
  • Logo on conference website
  • Giveaway in tote bag
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight social media post
Conference Tote Bag
$3,000
  • Premium exhibit table
  • Full conference registration for 2
  • Acknowledgement at keynote session
  • Logo on conference tote bag
  • Logo in conference program
  • Logo on conference website
  • Giveaway in tote bag
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight social media post
Reception Mixer Sponsor
$2,500
  • Exhibit table
  • Full conference registration for 2
  • Acknowledgement at reception
  • 20 complimentary drink tickets for reception
  • Logo on reception signage
  • Logo on conference website
  • Giveaway in tote bag
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight social media post
Conference Program
$1,500
  • Exhibit table
  • Full conference registration for 2
  • Full-page ad in printed conference program
  • Logo on conference website
  • Giveaway in tote bag
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight social media post
Session Sponsor
$1,000
  • Exhibit table
  • Full conference registration for 1
  • Verbal introduction prior to sponsored breakout session
  • Logo on breakout session signage
  • Logo on conference website
  • Giveaway in tote bag
Passport
$1,000
  • Exhibit table
  • Full conference registration for 1
  • Logo on exhibitor passport
  • Logo on conference website
  • Giveaway in tote bag
Premium Exhibit Sponsor
$1,000
  • Premium exhibit table (priority corner or near-entrance placement, enhanced footprint, featured on exhibitor map)
  • Full conference registration for 2
  • Logo in conference program
  • Logo on conference website
  • Giveaway in tote bag


Conference Exhibitor
$500
  • Standard exhibit table (general floor placement)
  • Full conference registration for 1
  • Giveaway in tote bag
SPONSOR TICKET (Internal Use Only)
Free
Exhibitor Ticket (INTERNAL USE ONLY)
Free
SPEAKER TICKET (INTERNAL USE ONLY)
Free
COMP TICKET ( INTERNAL USE ONLY)
Free
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