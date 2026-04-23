Association Of Fundraising Professionals

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Association Of Fundraising Professionals

About this event

AFP Maryland Chapter - 2026 Lunch and Learn Series

Member
$90

AFP Member Rate. Full participation is applicable for 1.0 points (per session) in Category 1.B -Education of the CFRE International application for initial certification and/or recertification.

Non-Member
$200

Non-Member Rate. Full participation is applicable for 1.0 points (per session) in Category 1.B -Education of the CFRE International application for initial certification and/or recertification.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!