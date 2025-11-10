Africa Church-planting&training Vocation Education-active Corp

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Africa Church-planting&training Vocation Education-active Corp

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ACTIVE Ministry Shop

Classroom Chair item
Classroom Chair
$40

Provide students with comfortable, durable, and supportive seating to enhance their learning experience at Theotechnic College. Your donation helps furnish classrooms with ergonomic chairs designed for long study sessions, ensuring students can focus, engage, and excel in their education.

Classrroom Desk item
Classrroom Desk
$40

Provide students with a strong and spacious workspace to support their learning at Theotechnic College. Your donation helps furnish classrooms with high-quality desks, ensuring students have a comfortable and organized area to take notes, study, and engage in lessons effectively.

White Board item
White Board
$25

Provide classrooms at Theotechnic College with a durable, easy-to-use whiteboard for interactive teaching and learning. Your donation helps create a collaborative environment where instructors and students can visualize concepts clearly, enhancing communication, participation, and engagement during lessons.

Projector item
Projector
$600

Equip Theotechnic College classrooms with a high-quality projector to enhance teaching and learning experiences. Your donation helps bring lessons to life with clear visuals, making classroom instruction more engaging, interactive, and effective for students and instructors alike.

Projector Screen (Wall Mounted) item
Projector Screen (Wall Mounted)
$170

Provide a high-quality projector screen for clear, vivid presentations at Theotechnic College. Your donation helps ensure lessons come alive, enhancing student engagement and creating a dynamic, interactive classroom environment.

Instructor Dest item
Instructor Dest
$132.50

Provide instructors at Theotechnic College with a functional, durable workspace to effectively lead lessons. Your donation ensures teachers have a reliable, organized desk area, helping them stay prepared and focused on delivering high-quality education to students.

Dorm-room Bed item
Dorm-room Bed
$390

Provide students with a safe, comfortable, and space-saving sleeping solution in Theotechnic College’s dormitory. Your donation helps furnish the dorms with durable bunk beds and quality mattresses, ensuring students have a proper place to rest, recharge, and focus on their studies.

Closet/Wardrobe item
Closet/Wardrobe
$185

Provide students with a shared, built-in closet with individual lockable compartments for each student. Includes hanging space, shelving, and shoe storage. Compact, durable, and designed to promote organization and privacy in shared dorm rooms.

Student Lockers Cabinet item
Student Lockers Cabinet
$115

Provide students with secure and organized storage for their personal belongings and study materials. Your donation helps furnish Theotechnic College with durable locker cabinets, ensuring students have a safe and private space to store their essentials while focusing on their education.

Student Workstation item
Student Workstation
$287.50

Provide students with a dedicated space for studying and productivity in Theotechnic College’s dormitories. Your donation helps furnish dorms with durable and functional desks, ensuring students have a comfortable area to complete assignments, study, and grow academically.

Instructor Laptop item
Instructor Laptop
$600

Equip instructors at Theotechnic College with a reliable, high-performance laptop to enhance teaching and administrative efficiency. Your donation provides educators with essential technology for lesson planning, classroom instruction, and student engagement, fostering effective and dynamic learning experiences.

Gas Stove/Cooker item
Gas Stove/Cooker
$740

Gas Stove (Initial) is essential to Theotechnic College, designed for efficiency and safety, it facilitates meal preparation in a reliable manner for both students and faculty. 

Gas Fryer item
Gas Fryer
$456

A high-performance gas fryer designed to prepare crispy, delicious meals efficiently. Your donation helps equip Theotechnic College’s kitchen with a reliable fryer, ensuring quick, even cooking for a variety of foods, enhancing meal quality and kitchen efficiency.

Gas Grill/Griddle item
Gas Grill/Griddle
$436

A multi-purpose, efficient cooktop is essential for Theotechnic College's diverse culinary needs. Your donation helps equip the kitchen with a high-quality gas griddle, ensuring fast, even cooking for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, making meal preparation smoother and more efficient.

Freezer item
Freezer
$650

A deep freezer for storing frozen goods and maintaining food supply efficiently.

Refrigerator item
Refrigerator
$850

Ensure fresh and safe food storage at Theotechnic College with a high-quality refrigerator. Your donation helps keep ingredients fresh, supports daily meal preparation, and enhances kitchen efficiency, ensuring students receive well-prepared, nutritious meals every day.

Meat Cutter item
Meat Cutter
$1,300

A powerful and efficient cutting tool essential for processing meats in Theotechnic College’s kitchen. Your donation helps equip the kitchen with a meat and bone cutter, ensuring safe, precise, and time-saving meal preparation for students and staff.

Dinner set item
Dinner set
$300

Essential plates, bowls, and serving dishes designed for daily use in the college dining hall. Your donation helps provide durable, high-quality dinnerware, ensuring students enjoy their meals in a clean, well-equipped environment that fosters community and nourishment.

Drinking Glasses item
Drinking Glasses
$300

Durable, high-quality drinking glasses for Theotechnic College’s dining hall. These essential items ensure that students have a clean and reliable way to stay hydrated during meals and throughout the day, promoting health and well-being.

Silverware item
Silverware
$300

Help set the table for success. Your contribution ensures students have the utensils and essentials they need during every meal. A complete set of forks, knives, and spoons for meal service

Dining Room Tables item
Dining Room Tables
$172

Create spaces where students connect. Your donation provides communal dining tables where friendships are formed and community flourish.

Dinning Room Chairs item
Dinning Room Chairs
$14.80

Give students a seat at the table.  Each chair you sponsor brings us closer to a fully furnished dining hall. Comfortable seating for the dining area, ensuring students have a place to enjoy their meals.

Floor Tiles item
Floor Tiles
$455
Help us complete the flooring of our classrooms, dormitories, and dining areas at Theotechnic College. Your contribution goes directly toward purchasing and installing quality tiles that will provide a clean, durable, and welcoming learning environment for our students.
 
You can choose to support by room or by area.
 
Each gift lays a real, lasting physical and spiritual foundation spiritually for the future of our students. Join us in building spaces that reflect dignity, purpose, and care.
Wall Paint (Interior Only) item
Wall Paint (Interior Only)
$85

Interior paint to create a fresh and inspiring look.

Electric wiring and installation item
Electric wiring and installation
$467

Your donation supports the installation of essential electrical infrastructure at Theotechnic College. This ensures safe, reliable power distribution throughout classrooms, dormitories, and common areas, creating an environment conducive to learning, productivity, and daily activities.

Roof Trusses item
Roof Trusses
$432

Support the structural integrity and safety of Theotechnic College by contributing to the installation of strong and reliable roof trusses. Your donation helps ensure a secure, durable, and stable roofing structure, providing protection for students, staff, and campus facilities for many years to come.

Roofing Sheets item
Roofing Sheets
$63

High-quality floor and wall tiles for classrooms, dormitories, and common areas, providing durability and a clean, professional finish.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!