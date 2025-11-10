ACTIVE Ministry Shop

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Provide students with comfortable, durable, and supportive seating to enhance their learning experience at Theotechnic College. Your donation helps furnish classrooms with ergonomic chairs designed for long study sessions, ensuring students can focus, engage, and excel in their education.
Provide students with a strong and spacious workspace to support their learning at Theotechnic College. Your donation helps furnish classrooms with high-quality desks, ensuring students have a comfortable and organized area to take notes, study, and engage in lessons effectively.
Provide classrooms at Theotechnic College with a durable, easy-to-use whiteboard for interactive teaching and learning. Your donation helps create a collaborative environment where instructors and students can visualize concepts clearly, enhancing communication, participation, and engagement during lessons.
Equip Theotechnic College classrooms with a high-quality projector to enhance teaching and learning experiences. Your donation helps bring lessons to life with clear visuals, making classroom instruction more engaging, interactive, and effective for students and instructors alike.
Provide a high-quality projector screen for clear, vivid presentations at Theotechnic College. Your donation helps ensure lessons come alive, enhancing student engagement and creating a dynamic, interactive classroom environment.
Provide instructors at Theotechnic College with a functional, durable workspace to effectively lead lessons. Your donation ensures teachers have a reliable, organized desk area, helping them stay prepared and focused on delivering high-quality education to students.
Provide students with a safe, comfortable, and space-saving sleeping solution in Theotechnic College’s dormitory. Your donation helps furnish the dorms with durable bunk beds and quality mattresses, ensuring students have a proper place to rest, recharge, and focus on their studies.
Provide students with a shared, built-in closet with individual lockable compartments for each student. Includes hanging space, shelving, and shoe storage. Compact, durable, and designed to promote organization and privacy in shared dorm rooms.
Provide students with secure and organized storage for their personal belongings and study materials. Your donation helps furnish Theotechnic College with durable locker cabinets, ensuring students have a safe and private space to store their essentials while focusing on their education.
Provide students with a dedicated space for studying and productivity in Theotechnic College’s dormitories. Your donation helps furnish dorms with durable and functional desks, ensuring students have a comfortable area to complete assignments, study, and grow academically.
Equip instructors at Theotechnic College with a reliable, high-performance laptop to enhance teaching and administrative efficiency. Your donation provides educators with essential technology for lesson planning, classroom instruction, and student engagement, fostering effective and dynamic learning experiences.
Gas Stove (Initial) is essential to Theotechnic College, designed for efficiency and safety, it facilitates meal preparation in a reliable manner for both students and faculty.
A high-performance gas fryer designed to prepare crispy, delicious meals efficiently. Your donation helps equip Theotechnic College’s kitchen with a reliable fryer, ensuring quick, even cooking for a variety of foods, enhancing meal quality and kitchen efficiency.
A multi-purpose, efficient cooktop is essential for Theotechnic College's diverse culinary needs. Your donation helps equip the kitchen with a high-quality gas griddle, ensuring fast, even cooking for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, making meal preparation smoother and more efficient.
A deep freezer for storing frozen goods and maintaining food supply efficiently.
Ensure fresh and safe food storage at Theotechnic College with a high-quality refrigerator. Your donation helps keep ingredients fresh, supports daily meal preparation, and enhances kitchen efficiency, ensuring students receive well-prepared, nutritious meals every day.
A powerful and efficient cutting tool essential for processing meats in Theotechnic College’s kitchen. Your donation helps equip the kitchen with a meat and bone cutter, ensuring safe, precise, and time-saving meal preparation for students and staff.
Essential plates, bowls, and serving dishes designed for daily use in the college dining hall. Your donation helps provide durable, high-quality dinnerware, ensuring students enjoy their meals in a clean, well-equipped environment that fosters community and nourishment.
Durable, high-quality drinking glasses for Theotechnic College’s dining hall. These essential items ensure that students have a clean and reliable way to stay hydrated during meals and throughout the day, promoting health and well-being.
Help set the table for success. Your contribution ensures students have the utensils and essentials they need during every meal. A complete set of forks, knives, and spoons for meal service
Create spaces where students connect. Your donation provides communal dining tables where friendships are formed and community flourish.
Give students a seat at the table. Each chair you sponsor brings us closer to a fully furnished dining hall. Comfortable seating for the dining area, ensuring students have a place to enjoy their meals.
Help us complete the flooring of our classrooms, dormitories, and dining areas at Theotechnic College. Your contribution goes directly toward purchasing and installing quality tiles that will provide a clean, durable, and welcoming learning environment for our students.
You can choose to support by room or by area.
Each gift lays a real, lasting physical and spiritual foundation spiritually for the future of our students. Join us in building spaces that reflect dignity, purpose, and care.
Interior paint to create a fresh and inspiring look.
Your donation supports the installation of essential electrical infrastructure at Theotechnic College. This ensures safe, reliable power distribution throughout classrooms, dormitories, and common areas, creating an environment conducive to learning, productivity, and daily activities.
Support the structural integrity and safety of Theotechnic College by contributing to the installation of strong and reliable roof trusses. Your donation helps ensure a secure, durable, and stable roofing structure, providing protection for students, staff, and campus facilities for many years to come.
High-quality floor and wall tiles for classrooms, dormitories, and common areas, providing durability and a clean, professional finish.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!