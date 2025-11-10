ACTIVE Ministry Shop

Help us complete the flooring of our classrooms, dormitories, and dining areas at Theotechnic College. Your contribution goes directly toward purchasing and installing quality tiles that will provide a clean, durable, and welcoming learning environment for our students.

You can choose to support by room or by area.

Each gift lays a real, lasting physical and spiritual foundation spiritually for the future of our students. Join us in building spaces that reflect dignity, purpose, and care.