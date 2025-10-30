Valley Beth Shalom

Valley Beth Shalom

Africa to Israel: Our Bridge to Zion Concert at Valley Beth Shalom

15739 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91436, USA

VBS Member VIP Ticket Package
$360

Reserved VIP section seating for this show and the Summer Jewish Music Festival in June.

Non-Member VIP Ticket Package
$500

Reserved VIP section seating for this show and the Summer Jewish Music Festival in June.

VBS Member ORCHESTRA Ticket Package
$150

Reserved Orchestra section seating for this show and the Summer Jewish Music Festival in June.

VBS Member ORCHESTRA Ticket Package - KIDS 12 & UNDER
$75

Reserved Orchestra section seating for this show and the Summer Jewish Music Festival in June.

VBS Member ORCHESTRA Ticket
$60

Reserved seating section

VBS Member ORCHESTRA Ticket - KIDS 12 & UNDER
$30

Reserved seating section

Non-Member ORCHESTRA Ticket Package
$225

Reserved Orchestra section seating for this show and the Summer Jewish Music Festival in June.

Non-Member ORCHESTRA Ticket Package - KIDS 12 & UNDER
$115

Reserved Orchestra section seating for this show and the Summer Jewish Music Festival in June.

Non-Member ORCHESTRA Ticket
$90

Reserved seating section

Non-Member ORCHESTRA Ticket - KIDS 12 & UNDER
$45

Reserved seating section

VBS Member GENERAL ADMISSION Ticket
$36

Non-reserved seating section

VBS Member GENERAL ADMISSION Ticket - KIDS 12 & UNDER
$18

Non-reserved seating section

Non-Member GENERAL ADMISSION Ticket
$50

Non-reserved seating section

Non-Member GENERAL ADMISSION Ticket - KIDS 12 & UNDER
$25

Non-reserved seating section

Special Kids Ticket for Students of VBS Schools
Free

Student must be currently enrolled in VBS Day School, VBS ECLC, VBS ECC, VBS Teen Tuesday, or VBS Jewish Teen Learning Center.


Only valid with purchase of an Adult Ticket (any section).

College & Grad Student GENERAL ADMISSION Ticket
$25

Non-reserved seating section for currently enrolled college and graduate students.

Adult Choir
Free
