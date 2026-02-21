6th Annual African American Art Festival Sponsor

About this event
Prominent logo placement (100%) on all materials (posters, website, press, banner), stage acknowledgment, opportunity to speak at Opening Ceremony, VIP reception access (10 invites), exhibition space, front-row seating to headline acts, social media recognition, post-event wrap-up reception invitation.
Logo placement (75%) on all promotional materials, 7 VIP Reception invites, 5 front-row seats, exhibition space, digital promotion, post-event networking invite.
Logo placement (75%) on all promotional materials, 7 VIP Reception invites, 5 front-row seats, exhibition space, digital promotion, post-event networking invite.
Logo placement (50%), 5 VIP Reception invites, 5 front-row seats, exhibition booth, website and social media feature, on-stage verbal recognition.
Logo placement (50%), 5 VIP Reception invites, 5 front-row seats, exhibition booth, website and social media feature, on-stage verbal recognition.
Logo placement (25%), 3 VIP Reception invites, verbal recognition during the event, website and Instagram listing.
Logo placement (25%), 3 VIP Reception invites, verbal recognition during the event, website and Instagram listing.
Name/logo on event materials, 1 VIP Reception invite, website listing.
Name/logo on event materials, 1 VIP Reception invite, website listing.
Name displayed on-stage, verbal shout-out during event.
Receive naming rights as the only sponsor of our Pre-Kickoff “Community Breakfast & Conversation.”
Receive naming rights as the only sponsor of our Children Village Sponsorship.
Receive naming rights as the only sponsor of our Health Sponsor
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