Greater Stark County Urban League, Inc.

Hosted by

Greater Stark County Urban League, Inc.

About this event

6th Annual African American Art Festival Sponsor

330 Court Ave NW

Canton, OH 44702, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Prominent logo placement (100%) on all materials (posters, website, press, banner), stage acknowledgment, opportunity to speak at Opening Ceremony, VIP reception access (10 invites), exhibition space, front-row seating to headline acts, social media recognition, post-event wrap-up reception invitation.

Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

Logo placement (75%) on all promotional materials, 7 VIP Reception invites, 5 front-row seats, exhibition space, digital promotion, post-event networking invite.

Logo placement (75%) on all promotional materials, 7 VIP Reception invites, 5 front-row seats, exhibition space, digital promotion, post-event networking invite.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Logo placement (50%), 5 VIP Reception invites, 5 front-row seats, exhibition booth, website and social media feature, on-stage verbal recognition.

Logo placement (50%), 5 VIP Reception invites, 5 front-row seats, exhibition booth, website and social media feature, on-stage verbal recognition.

Silver Sponsors
$3,000

Logo placement (25%), 3 VIP Reception invites, verbal recognition during the event, website and Instagram listing.

Logo placement (25%), 3 VIP Reception invites, verbal recognition during the event, website and Instagram listing.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Name/logo on event materials, 1 VIP Reception invite, website listing.

Name/logo on event materials, 1 VIP Reception invite, website listing.

Friends of the Festival Sponsorship
$500

Name displayed on-stage, verbal shout-out during event.

Breakfast Sponsor
$5,000

Receive naming rights as the only sponsor of our Pre-Kickoff “Community Breakfast & Conversation.”

Children Village Sponsorship
$4,000

Receive naming rights as the only sponsor of our Children Village Sponsorship.

Health Sponsor
$6,000

Receive naming rights as the only sponsor of our Health Sponsor

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