African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Words of Appreciation

Celebrate the legacy of Baba Khalif Rasshan by adding your personal tribute to our commemorative Souvenir Booklet. For a contribution of $50, you may submit up to three heartfelt lines honoring Khalif, expressing your appreciation, or sharing how the Museum has impacted you or your family.

Your message will appear on the official Words of Appreciation Page, joining voices from our community in recognizing this historic moment. This is a meaningful way to participate, show support, and help make the luncheon a success.

Includes:

• One Tribute Page message (up to 3 lines)

• Listing of your name or family name as you wish it to appear