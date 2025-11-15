African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Sponsorship Opportunities

Serve as a visionary partner shaping the future of the African American Museum of Beginnings.





Platinum Sponsorship represents a premier investment in cultural preservation, community healing, and the continued leadership of founder Khalif Rasshan. This level is designed for organizations seeking meaningful visibility and a values-aligned presence within the community.

Includes:

Two reserved tables (16 seats) for guests, partners, or stakeholders

Premium full-page ad in the digital souvenir program (inside cover placement)

Prominent logo placement across event signage and digital displays

Formal recognition from the stage , with up to 3 minutes for brief remarks

VIP photo experience with the honoree(s)

Dedicated social media recognition highlighting your partnership

Featured logo placement on the museum website through 2026

Why choose Platinum:

This level positions your organization as a leading supporter of African American history, education, and community leadership—demonstrating commitment that extends beyond the event itself.