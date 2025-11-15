African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Serve as a visionary partner shaping the future of the African American Museum of Beginnings.
Platinum Sponsorship represents a premier investment in cultural preservation, community healing, and the continued leadership of founder Khalif Rasshan. This level is designed for organizations seeking meaningful visibility and a values-aligned presence within the community.
Includes:
Why choose Platinum:
This level positions your organization as a leading supporter of African American history, education, and community leadership—demonstrating commitment that extends beyond the event itself.
A distinguished opportunity to stand with the museum in honoring leadership, legacy, and cultural storytelling.
Gold Sponsorship offers high-visibility recognition and direct alignment with the museum’s mission while supporting public programming and community engagement.
Includes:
Why choose Gold:
Gold Sponsors are recognized as trusted partners helping amplify the museum’s voice and broaden its reach within the community.
A meaningful way to support the museum’s growing impact while celebrating its expanding vision.
Silver Sponsorship provides visibility, attendance, and recognition for those who want to be present and publicly supportive of the museum’s work.
Includes:
Why choose Silver:
This level is ideal for organizations and families who value presence, recognition, and alignment with cultural preservation efforts.
An accessible opportunity for community members and small businesses to show their support.
Bronze Sponsorship is designed for those who want to participate, attend, and be recognized as part of the collective effort to sustain the museum.
Includes:
Why choose Bronze:
Bronze Sponsors demonstrate grassroots commitment—supporting the museum while standing alongside other community champions.
Bold, polished, high-visibility placement (8.5" x 11").
Strong presence without the full-page footprint (8.5" x 5.5").
Ideal for small businesses or family tributes (4.25" x 5.5").
A simple but meaningful gesture of support (3.5" x 2").
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