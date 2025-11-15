African American Museum Of Beginnings

Hosted by

African American Museum Of Beginnings

About this event

African American Museum of Beginnings Celebration and Awards Luncheon-Sponsorship Opportunities

2000 2nd St

La Verne, CA 91750, USA

Platinum Sponsor (Presenting Sponsor)
$10,000

Serve as a visionary partner shaping the future of the African American Museum of Beginnings.


Platinum Sponsorship represents a premier investment in cultural preservation, community healing, and the continued leadership of founder Khalif Rasshan. This level is designed for organizations seeking meaningful visibility and a values-aligned presence within the community.

Includes:

  • Two reserved tables (16 seats) for guests, partners, or stakeholders
  • Premium full-page ad in the digital souvenir program (inside cover placement)
  • Prominent logo placement across event signage and digital displays
  • Formal recognition from the stage, with up to 3 minutes for brief remarks
  • VIP photo experience with the honoree(s)
  • Dedicated social media recognition highlighting your partnership
  • Featured logo placement on the museum website through 2026

Why choose Platinum:
This level positions your organization as a leading supporter of African American history, education, and community leadership—demonstrating commitment that extends beyond the event itself.

Gold Sponsor (Featured Sponsor)
$5,000

A distinguished opportunity to stand with the museum in honoring leadership, legacy, and cultural storytelling.


Gold Sponsorship offers high-visibility recognition and direct alignment with the museum’s mission while supporting public programming and community engagement.

Includes:

  • One priority table (8 seats)
  • Full-page ad in the digital souvenir program
  • Logo placement on select event signage
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Recognition in the program as a Featured Supporter
  • One social media recognition post
  • Website logo listing through 2026

Why choose Gold:
Gold Sponsors are recognized as trusted partners helping amplify the museum’s voice and broaden its reach within the community.

Silver Sponsor (Supporting Sponsor)
$2,500

A meaningful way to support the museum’s growing impact while celebrating its expanding vision.


Silver Sponsorship provides visibility, attendance, and recognition for those who want to be present and publicly supportive of the museum’s work.

Includes:

  • One reserved table (8 seats)
  • Full-page ad in the digital souvenir program
  • Logo placement within the digital souvenir program
  • Website logo listing through 2026
  • Recognition in the program as a Supporting Sponsor

Why choose Silver:
This level is ideal for organizations and families who value presence, recognition, and alignment with cultural preservation efforts.

Bronze Sponsor (Community Sponsor)
$1,750

An accessible opportunity for community members and small businesses to show their support.


Bronze Sponsorship is designed for those who want to participate, attend, and be recognized as part of the collective effort to sustain the museum.

Includes:

  • Four luncheon seats
  • Half-page ad in the digital souvenir program
  • Name recognition in the digital program
  • Website logo listing through 2026
  • Recognition as a Community Sponsor

Why choose Bronze:
Bronze Sponsors demonstrate grassroots commitment—supporting the museum while standing alongside other community champions.

Full Page Ad
$500

Bold, polished, high-visibility placement (8.5" x 11").

Half Page Ad
$350

Strong presence without the full-page footprint (8.5" x 5.5").

Quarter Page Ad
$200

Ideal for small businesses or family tributes (4.25" x 5.5").

Business Card
$100

A simple but meaningful gesture of support (3.5" x 2").

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