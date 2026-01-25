Auction to Benefit the African American Museum of Southern Arizona

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4511 N Campbell Avenue, Suite 255, Tucson, AZ, USA
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UA Men's Basketball Head Coach Tommy Lloyd Authentic Autographed Basketball.
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Former UA Women's Basketball Head Coach Adia Barnes Authentic Autographed Basketball.
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NBA Basketball Hall of Fame and former UCLA Bruin legend Bill Walton Authentic Autographed 8x10 Framed Photograph.
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A sporty Nike zippered NBA Legends duffle bag.
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National Basketball Retired Players Association and NBA Legends logo drawstring and packing bags.
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A three-night stay for two at the luxurious mid-century modern Hotel Paseo in stunning Palm Springs, CA! Your trip includes an Essentials Palm Springs Tour, and Aerial Tram Ride.
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For the woman who was born to stand out! Every Ziva Naseer bag is a one of a kind, handcrafted masterpiece. It's not just a handbag brand - it's a movement.
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A Collier Hill original handmade green leather strapped purse with an attractive buckle accent.
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A Collier Hill original hand-painted leather tasseled purse with an Egyptian-themed design.
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A three-piece Collier Hill original handmade leather purse ensemble with wallet and card holder.
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A classic red, black and green Collier Hill original handmade leather purse. A one of a kind find!
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A Collier Hill original handmade saddle bag style leather and suede purse with shoulder strap.
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A custom Collier Hill original handmade Coach-style soft leather green purse with braided handles and gold accents.
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This Collier Hill original handmade leather purse features silver accents on a unique basket weave motif.
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This Collier Hill original handmade leather purse is reminiscent of the days of the Buffalo Soldiers and the Old West. The US decal makes this a collector's piece.
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A Collier Hill designed handmade leather half moon shaped purse with shoulder strap.
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A Collier Hill original hand-painted textured leather purse with a chain strap.
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Enjoy three nights for two in the Big Easy! This vacation experience begins with your stay at the Renaissance Pere Marquette Hotel in the iconic French Quarter. You'll tour New Orleans, and feast on authentic Louisiana cuisine with a Jazz Brunch at The Court of Two Sisters restaurant. The highlight of your stay is a hands-on cooking class and dinner at the New Orleans School of Cooking!
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The perfect accessory! A specially priced faux Louis Vitton monogram tote.
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A Collier Hill original design two-pouch leather backpack. This is a stunning satchel-style piece with silver accents.
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Collier Hill created a simple crossbody bag with its own distinct personality. Take it on a trail ride or out to dinner, it works either way!
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A Collier Hill original with dual pouches and a shoulder strap. A simple classic look with lots of style.
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Collier Hill added a touch of sass to his double handled black leather purse by lining it in red. The zippered and snapped center compartment is a nice touch along with the tassel.
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The Collier Hill butterfly embossed genuine leather crossbody is a unique blend of nature and design.
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Collier Hill combined leather and suede in this versatile fringed bag. It can be worn as a shoulder or waist bag, depending on your mood.
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A refreshing Collier Hill original hand-stitched suede casual western style purse with a silver and black decal.
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2 + 2 equals two nights and two people in the city that never sleeps, New York, New York! Your hotel is the Tempo Times Square, and your trip includes mezzanine level seats at the Broadway show of YOUR CHOICE!
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Souvenir items from the show MJ The Musical. If you win the NYC trip you can also choose to see it live on Broadway!
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A beautiful gift basket with a porcelain tea set and biscuits. Just right for two!
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She'll love her relaxation time!
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Why stop with one relaxation day?!
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This basket looks and smells great!
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Everything a guy needs to pamper himself!
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Facial care toiletries from Elvy Lab.
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This gift set includes a leather bound Mercedes Benz portfolio, cup, tote bag, a stuffed bear and more!
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A red satin tie and pocket square set from Tie G U Style.
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A Kente print tie, pocket square, cufflinks and tie clip.
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Two ties with matching tie clips by JEMYGINS.
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Black with grey inlay tie, clip, square and cufflinks by JEMYGINS.
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A set of five smart watch covers.
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This beautiful set of fresh water pearls and matching earrings will compliment any attire.
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A lovely silver Ford Strand ring with five diamond inlays, size 6-1/2.
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An original painting by local artist Robert Jackson. Retail Value: $1500.
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Another Collier Hill original, trifold handmade wallet.
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A handcrafted black traditional wallet.
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Two handmade mens wallets. One is a bifold and the other is a card holder style.
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A handmade money clip and bifold wallet from Collier Hill.
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