Hosted by

Omega Rho Zeta Chapter - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority

About this event

Sales closed

Auction to Benefit the African American Museum of Southern Arizona

Pick-up location

4511 N Campbell Avenue, Suite 255, Tucson, AZ, USA

001 Tommy Lloyd Autographed Basketball item
001 Tommy Lloyd Autographed Basketball
$125

Starting bid

UA Men's Basketball Head Coach Tommy Lloyd Authentic Autographed Basketball.

002 Adia Barnes Autographed Basketball item
002 Adia Barnes Autographed Basketball
$75

Starting bid

Former UA Women's Basketball Head Coach Adia Barnes Authentic Autographed Basketball.

003 Bill Walton Autographed Photo item
003 Bill Walton Autographed Photo
$50

Starting bid

NBA Basketball Hall of Fame and former UCLA Bruin legend Bill Walton Authentic Autographed 8x10 Framed Photograph.

004 Nike NBA Legends Duffle Bag item
004 Nike NBA Legends Duffle Bag
$45

Starting bid

A sporty Nike zippered NBA Legends duffle bag.

005 NBRPA and NBA Legends Sport Bags item
005 NBRPA and NBA Legends Sport Bags
$40

Starting bid

National Basketball Retired Players Association and NBA Legends logo drawstring and packing bags.

006 Palm Springs Mid-Century Dream Vacation item
006 Palm Springs Mid-Century Dream Vacation
$2,500

Starting bid

A three-night stay for two at the luxurious mid-century modern Hotel Paseo in stunning Palm Springs, CA! Your trip includes an Essentials Palm Springs Tour, and Aerial Tram Ride.

007 A Ziva Naseer Creation item
007 A Ziva Naseer Creation
$125

Starting bid

For the woman who was born to stand out! Every Ziva Naseer bag is a one of a kind, handcrafted masterpiece. It's not just a handbag brand - it's a movement.

008 The Green Lantern item
008 The Green Lantern
$35

Starting bid

A Collier Hill original handmade green leather strapped purse with an attractive buckle accent.

009 Walk Like An Egyptian item
009 Walk Like An Egyptian
$50

Starting bid

A Collier Hill original hand-painted leather tasseled purse with an Egyptian-themed design.

010 Lady in Red item
010 Lady in Red
$50

Starting bid

A three-piece Collier Hill original handmade leather purse ensemble with wallet and card holder.

011 Power To The People item
011 Power To The People
$50

Starting bid

A classic red, black and green Collier Hill original handmade leather purse. A one of a kind find!

012 Giddy Up item
012 Giddy Up
$35

Starting bid

A Collier Hill original handmade saddle bag style leather and suede purse with shoulder strap.

013 Green With Envy item
013 Green With Envy
$35

Starting bid

A custom Collier Hill original handmade Coach-style soft leather green purse with braided handles and gold accents.

014 Basket Weaver item
014 Basket Weaver
$50

Starting bid

This Collier Hill original handmade leather purse features silver accents on a unique basket weave motif.

015 Wild Wild West item
015 Wild Wild West
$50

Starting bid

This Collier Hill original handmade leather purse is reminiscent of the days of the Buffalo Soldiers and the Old West. The US decal makes this a collector's piece.

016 The Crescent item
016 The Crescent
$45

Starting bid

A Collier Hill designed handmade leather half moon shaped purse with shoulder strap.

017 Native Land item
017 Native Land
$25

Starting bid

A Collier Hill original hand-painted textured leather purse with a chain strap.

018 New Orleans Cooking, Culture and Classic Jazz Vacation item
018 New Orleans Cooking, Culture and Classic Jazz Vacation
$2,299

Starting bid

Enjoy three nights for two in the Big Easy! This vacation experience begins with your stay at the Renaissance Pere Marquette Hotel in the iconic French Quarter. You'll tour New Orleans, and feast on authentic Louisiana cuisine with a Jazz Brunch at The Court of Two Sisters restaurant. The highlight of your stay is a hands-on cooking class and dinner at the New Orleans School of Cooking!

019 LV Tote item
019 LV Tote
$125

Starting bid

The perfect accessory! A specially priced faux Louis Vitton monogram tote.

020 Pack It Up item
020 Pack It Up
$45

Starting bid

A Collier Hill original design two-pouch leather backpack. This is a stunning satchel-style piece with silver accents.

021 The Saddlebag item
021 The Saddlebag
$25

Starting bid

Collier Hill created a simple crossbody bag with its own distinct personality. Take it on a trail ride or out to dinner, it works either way!

022 Double Up item
022 Double Up
$35

Starting bid

A Collier Hill original with dual pouches and a shoulder strap. A simple classic look with lots of style.

023 Midnight item
023 Midnight
$25

Starting bid

Collier Hill added a touch of sass to his double handled black leather purse by lining it in red. The zippered and snapped center compartment is a nice touch along with the tassel.

024 A Beautiful Butterfly item
024 A Beautiful Butterfly
$25

Starting bid

The Collier Hill butterfly embossed genuine leather crossbody is a unique blend of nature and design.

025 Life On The Fringe item
025 Life On The Fringe
$25

Starting bid

Collier Hill combined leather and suede in this versatile fringed bag. It can be worn as a shoulder or waist bag, depending on your mood.

026 Cowgirl item
026 Cowgirl
$45

Starting bid

A refreshing Collier Hill original hand-stitched suede casual western style purse with a silver and black decal.

027 Broadway, NYC Vacation item
027 Broadway, NYC Vacation
$2,850

Starting bid

2 + 2 equals two nights and two people in the city that never sleeps, New York, New York! Your hotel is the Tempo Times Square, and your trip includes mezzanine level seats at the Broadway show of YOUR CHOICE!

028 MJ The Musical item
028 MJ The Musical
$20

Starting bid

Souvenir items from the show MJ The Musical. If you win the NYC trip you can also choose to see it live on Broadway!

029 Tea For Two item
029 Tea For Two
$45

Starting bid

A beautiful gift basket with a porcelain tea set and biscuits. Just right for two!

030 Woman's Pamper Me Basket item
030 Woman's Pamper Me Basket
$35

Starting bid

She'll love her relaxation time!

031 Women's Pamper Me, Too! item
031 Women's Pamper Me, Too!
$35

Starting bid

Why stop with one relaxation day?!

032 Floral Fun item
032 Floral Fun
$35

Starting bid

This basket looks and smells great!

033 Men's Pamper Me Basket item
033 Men's Pamper Me Basket
$25

Starting bid

Everything a guy needs to pamper himself!

034 Men's Toiletry Bag item
034 Men's Toiletry Bag
$20

Starting bid

Facial care toiletries from Elvy Lab.

035 Mercedes Benz Gift Set item
035 Mercedes Benz Gift Set
$20

Starting bid

This gift set includes a leather bound Mercedes Benz portfolio, cup, tote bag, a stuffed bear and more!

036 Tie Time item
036 Tie Time
$20

Starting bid

A red satin tie and pocket square set from Tie G U Style.

037 Heritage item
037 Heritage
$25

Starting bid

A Kente print tie, pocket square, cufflinks and tie clip.

038 Tie Around Town item
038 Tie Around Town
$35

Starting bid

Two ties with matching tie clips by JEMYGINS.

039 Black Owned item
039 Black Owned
$25

Starting bid

Black with grey inlay tie, clip, square and cufflinks by JEMYGINS.

040 Watch It! item
040 Watch It!
$25

Starting bid

A set of five smart watch covers.

041 Silver and Pearls item
041 Silver and Pearls
$30

Starting bid

This beautiful set of fresh water pearls and matching earrings will compliment any attire.

042 Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend item
042 Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend
$70

Starting bid

A lovely silver Ford Strand ring with five diamond inlays, size 6-1/2.

043 Beauti-fro item
043 Beauti-fro
$600

Starting bid

An original painting by local artist Robert Jackson. Retail Value: $1500.

044 Trifold item
044 Trifold
$25

Starting bid

Another Collier Hill original, trifold handmade wallet.

045 Back To Black item
045 Back To Black
$25

Starting bid

A handcrafted black traditional wallet.

046 Double Trouble item
046 Double Trouble
$25

Starting bid

Two handmade mens wallets. One is a bifold and the other is a card holder style.

047 The Benjamins item
047 The Benjamins
$25

Starting bid

A handmade money clip and bifold wallet from Collier Hill.

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