African American Quilt Circle Membership: 2026-27 Annual Dues (late registration)

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About the memberships
Valid until April 15, 2027
Adult member under age 75 renewing membership after March 1.
Starts March 1st and ends on the last day of February the following year.
Membership dues should be paid in full by the end of February.
Valid until April 15, 2027
New adult member – 18 and over and joining AAQC for the first time after March 1
Valid until April 15, 2027
New Youth member joining AAQC for the first time. After March 1
Youth members are aged 6 to 17. Must be sponsored by AAQC member.
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