Drums of the First City of California: The Journey of San José follows a young boy whose drumbeat becomes a compass—guiding him through friendship, courage, and the untold roots of California’s first city. Set against early San José, this story shines light on African and Indigenous presence, reminding readers that history isn’t just something you learn… it’s something you inherit and carry forward.
Drums of the First City of California: Student Workbook (Upper Elementary, Full-Year) is a yearlong companion curriculum that transforms the novel into an engaging literacy-and-history journey. Students build reading stamina, vocabulary, writing skills, and critical thinking while uncovering the diverse roots of early San José—California’s first city. Each unit includes comprehension checks, discussion prompts, creative responses, and project-based activities designed to deepen understanding and help students connect history to identity, community, and purpose.
This Teacher Edition is where the curriculum becomes complete. Designed for grades 4–6, it transforms Drums of the First City of California into a full-year Language Arts + History experience that is both academically strong and culturally grounded. Teachers receive weekly pacing, answer keys, and rubrics, along with lesson guidance, discussion protocols, vocabulary instruction, writing frameworks, and progress checks. The result is a streamlined, meaningful yearlong journey where students strengthen literacy while uncovering the diverse roots of early San José—California’s first city.
For anyone implementing the full curriculum with fidelity, the Teacher Edition is a must-have.
Complete Curriculum Bundle (Upper Elementary, Full-Year)
Bring Drums of the First City of California: The Journey of San José to life with the full instructional set designed for grades 4–6. This bundle includes the Chapter Book, Student Workbook, and the essential Teacher Edition—with weekly pacing, answer keys, and rubrics—so you can deliver a complete Language Arts + History curriculum with confidence. Perfect for classrooms, learning pods, afterschool programs, and homeschool families who want a yearlong plan that builds strong readers while uncovering the diverse roots of early California.
Includes: Chapter Book • Student Workbook • Teacher Edition (pacing + keys + rubrics)
