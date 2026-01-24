This Teacher Edition is where the curriculum becomes complete. Designed for grades 4–6, it transforms Drums of the First City of California into a full-year Language Arts + History experience that is both academically strong and culturally grounded. Teachers receive weekly pacing, answer keys, and rubrics, along with lesson guidance, discussion protocols, vocabulary instruction, writing frameworks, and progress checks. The result is a streamlined, meaningful yearlong journey where students strengthen literacy while uncovering the diverse roots of early San José—California’s first city.

For anyone implementing the full curriculum with fidelity, the Teacher Edition is a must-have.



