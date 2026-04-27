AFRICAN IMMIGRANT COLLECTIVE BUSINESS IGNITOR PROGRAM

This ticket grants access to the Business Ignitor Program — a 4-week cohort-based experience designed for African immigrant entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners who are ready to turn their ideas into action.





Participants will take part in four in-person Saturday sessions covering business idea validation, business plan development, funding readiness, digital marketing, go-to-market strategy, and practical business execution tools.





The program includes hands-on learning, peer collaboration, real-time feedback, and access to experienced Knowledge Partners. Participants will also benefit from exposure to the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce network through AIM Collective’s partnership.





This ticket covers full access to all sessions, learning materials, and cohort activities for the duration of the program.