Africompassion Gifting Machine 2025

School supplies and materials are needed every day! Your funds help us purchase notebooks, pencils, eraser, copy paper, copier toner and other needed supplies.
Currently five students have to share one textbook. Will you help us provide one for each child? To purchase textbooks for all class subjects we would need $50 or more per student.
The small children have no playground equipment and we need additional funds for recreational and sports equipment.
Help provide treatment for two children who have clubfeet and need life changing surgery.
https://africompassion.info/medical
Help us provide clean water for the village of Nyamasanda! We have raised 80% of the funds needed to provide clean water at a secondary and primary school.
The school needs copy paper for student worksheets and to share information due to lack of textbooks. It is an essential supply for the children's education.
We want to buy an inkjet printer and a thermal binding machine to make our own text books from free books available to us.
With a thermal binding machine, we can make booklets for the children, which will be much cheaper than textbooks.
We are seeking sponsors for each of our students at $30/ month. Visit africompassion.info/sponsor to sign up!
Provide one month's of education for a student! (note this is a one time donation. To sign up for a monthly donation go to: https://http://africompassion.info/sponsor
Pay for three fruit trees in our school orchard! Provide oranges, mangoes, avacados, papaya, and mango fruit for the children!
Help us add needed equipment for our kitchen to provide food for growing student population!
It costs us $10 per month to provide two basic meals for each student.
Our teachers need your support! Will you help fund their salaries?
