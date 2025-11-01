Africompassion USA

Africompassion Gifting Machine 2025

School supplies for a child for a year
$50

School supplies and materials are needed every day! Your funds help us purchase notebooks, pencils, eraser, copy paper, copier toner and other needed supplies.

Textbooks for one child
$50

Currently five students have to share one textbook. Will you help us provide one for each child? To purchase textbooks for all class subjects we would need $50 or more per student.

Playground and sports equipment
$50

The small children have no playground equipment and we need additional funds for recreational and sports equipment.

Medical funds for clubfoot surgery
$50

Help provide treatment for two children who have clubfeet and need life changing surgery.
https://africompassion.info/medical

Clean water
$50

Help us provide clean water for the village of Nyamasanda! We have raised 80% of the funds needed to provide clean water at a secondary and primary school.

https://africompassion.info/cleanwater

Case of copy paper
$50

The school needs copy paper for student worksheets and to share information due to lack of textbooks. It is an essential supply for the children's education.

Color inkjet printer
$350

We want to buy an inkjet printer and a thermal binding machine to make our own text books from free books available to us.

Thermal binding machine
$100

With a thermal binding machine, we can make booklets for the children, which will be much cheaper than textbooks.

Sponsor a child for a year
$360

We are seeking sponsors for each of our students at $30/ month. Visit africompassion.info/sponsor to sign up!

Education expenses for one month for a child
$30

Provide one month's of education for a student! (note this is a one time donation. To sign up for a monthly donation go to: https://http://africompassion.info/sponsor

Three fruit trees for our school orchard
$45

Pay for three fruit trees in our school orchard! Provide oranges, mangoes, avacados, papaya, and mango fruit for the children!

Kitchen pots and pans
$75

Help us add needed equipment for our kitchen to provide food for growing student population!

One month of meals for a student
$10

It costs us $10 per month to provide two basic meals for each student.

Teacher's salary for one week
$100

Our teachers need your support! Will you help fund their salaries?

Student desk
$50
