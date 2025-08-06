The JAM Maritime of Afrikatown Youth Workforce & Professional Development Workshops & Book Drive

800 Whitley St

Mobile, AL 36610, USA

Free Student Participant
Free

Student admission and agreement to participate in this event.

Please list the parents/guardian name, student name, grade, and school

Guardian contact information

Sponsorship Donation
$20

Free Admission for you and 1 guest to our Egun Gun Cultural Event in November. Date to be announced. 60.00 equates to 3 books for our students. There are 75-80 8th Grade students


$20 Donation to the Last Out Community Foundation Grants our gift of a free book "The African Kings & Queens," to '1' 8th grade students of Afrikatown. and students in surrounding schools.

Sponsorship VIP General Admission/Donation
$60

Free Admission for you and 2 guests to our Egun Gun Cultural Event in November. Date to be announced. 60.00 equates to 3 books for our students. There are 75-80 8th Grade students


$60 Donation to the Last Out Community Foundation Grants our gift of 3 free books "The African Kings & Queens," to '3' 8th grade students of Afrikatown. and students in surrounding schools.

Corporate Sponsor Membership Level
$500

Free Admission for you and 2 guests to our Egun Gun Cultural Event in November. Date to be announced. 60.00 equates to 3 books for our students. There are 75-80 8th Grade students


$500 Donation to the Last Out Community Foundation Grants our gift of 25 free books "The African Kings & Queens," to '3' 8th grade students of Afrikatown. and students in surrounding schools.

Add a donation for Cleon Jones Last Out Community Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!