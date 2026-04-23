AFRN Naming Rights

The AFRN National Command Campus serves as the central hub for nationwide emergency coordination, infrastructure management, and strategic operations. This campus integrates command leadership, communications, data systems, and national response coordination under one unified environment.





As the Naming Rights Partner, your name will be permanently associated with the core of AFRN’s national operations—recognized across all communications, facilities, and official references. This is a legacy-level investment in the future of emergency response in the United States.





All contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. AFRN is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Official donation receipts will be provided.