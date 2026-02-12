AFRO ROOTS FEST ISLAMORADA

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About this event
Afro Roots Fest Power of Percussion Workshops
With artists Gino Coca-Mir and José Elias
THREE WEEK SATURDAY SESSIONS:
March 21st, 28th & April 4th, all at 12pm-1pm at the Blue Marlin Stage
Afro Roots Fest and Power of Percussion artists will teach the program over a three class, two week period to establish the core group of percussionists for a "Percussion for Peace" performance at the Afro Roots Fest on April 4th.
These workshops are all FREE with registration.
Join us for a 60 min percussion workshop with Amo Soumah, master West African percussionist, dancer, and educator originally from Conakry, Guinea. This workshop is offered as part of the festival's Percussion for Peace drumming workshop series.
Join us for a 60 min percussion workshop with Sanba Zao, legendary Haitian percussionist, singer, composer, and cultural leader known as a pioneering figure in Haiti’s traditional mizik rasin (roots music) movement.
Take BOTH Percussion for Peace workshops with Amy Soumah and Sanba Zao for only $50! ($60 value)
SATURDAY, APRIL 4TH
2:30PM - 3:30PM
Wonder & Wyld Creative, 140 Morada Way, Islamorada, FL
Eddie Osborne is a Florida Keys based cultural artist and instrument maker who will lead a hands-on workshop exploring traditional instrument craftsmanship and the musical traditions of the African diaspora.
The instrument occurs widely in coastal West Africa, from Ghana in the north to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in the south. Its various names include kas kas, kesse kesse, televi, and aslatua.
The instrument consists of two seed pods that are filled with hard strikers and connected to each other by a length of cordage.
Instrument maker Eddie Osborne will conduct a workshop on crafting this fascinating rattle in a 45 minute - 1 hour session on April 4. Participation is capped at 10, first-come, first-served, so don't dilly or dally.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST HERE: www.reverb.com/shop/eddiesmusicalofferings
TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED BY MARCH 31 TO SECURE YOUR SPOT.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4TH.
10AM-2PM
Wonder & Wyld Creative, 140 Morada Way, Islamorada, FL
Join CAC: The Inheritants Project Afro-Roots 2026 for an engaging Sekere | Shekere | Chekere Making Workshop, perfect for all ages!
Discover the rich cultural heritage of the Sekere; a traditional West
African percussion instrument, while crafting your own unique
instrument to take home. This hands-on workshop guides participants
through the 4-HOUR process of assembling, dressing, and learning to play
the Sekere. No prior musical experience needed—bring your creativity
and enthusiasm! All materials are provided, and everyone is welcome to
participate in this joyful celebration of music, art, and community.
In this workshop, participants will make the 1st Sekere and will learn
that Sekeres are played as a family of three. With the smallest and
highest-pitched instrument, often considered the "1st" or lead instrument
in terms of tempo and pattern; plays the foundational pattern for the
group. This is the instrument that makes the dancer dance.
TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED BY MARCH 31 TO SECURE YOUR SPOT.
BECOME AN AFRO ROOTS FEST VENDOR! Vendors will receive one 10X10 space on Morada Way. Pay one flat rate, keep all of your sales! If you are already a SPONSOR of the event, your 10X10 space is included. Vendors must be set up by 3:30pm on April 4th, and broken down by 10pm the same day. Vendors are welcome to come as early as 2pm to begin setup, you must bring your own tent, chairs, lighting and power source if needed. All vendors must be approved by the festival director and sign a contract. Thank you and we look forward to having you at the AFRO ROOTS FEST ISLAMORADA this year!
Please register here to reserve your spot for attending the evening concerts from 4-9:30pm! This year’s featured artists include Cortadito, the multidisciplinary environmental arts project Everglades Songbook Suite led by José Elias, Haitian roots music pioneers Sanba Zao, and Famato, presenting traditional folk music from Guinea, West Africa.
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