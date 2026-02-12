AFRO ROOTS FEST ISLAMORADA

SATURDAY, APRIL 4TH

2:30PM - 3:30PM

Wonder & Wyld Creative, 140 Morada Way, Islamorada, FL





Eddie Osborne is a Florida Keys based cultural artist and instrument maker who will lead a hands-on workshop exploring traditional instrument craftsmanship and the musical traditions of the African diaspora.





The instrument occurs widely in coastal West Africa, from Ghana in the north to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in the south. Its various names include kas kas, kesse kesse, televi, and aslatua.

The instrument consists of two seed pods that are filled with hard strikers and connected to each other by a length of cordage.





Instrument maker Eddie Osborne will conduct a workshop on crafting this fascinating rattle in a 45 minute - 1 hour session on April 4. Participation is capped at 10, first-come, first-served, so don't dilly or dally.





LEARN MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST HERE: www.reverb.com/shop/eddiesmusicalofferings

www.payhip.com/PanAfricanArts





TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED BY MARCH 31 TO SECURE YOUR SPOT.