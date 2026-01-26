AFS CHI 2026-27 Sponsorship Opportunities

- Large sponsor logo included at the bottom of all AFS Chicago meeting announcement emails. - Large sponsor logo displayed on table tents at all in-person meetings. - Large sponsor logo displayed on the AFS Chicago website, with a link leading to your company website. - Sponsors receive a linked "thank you for your support" post on our LinkedIn page 4 times per year. - Showcase Opportunity – Sponsors have 15-30 minutes to present valuable content before the main presentation. Presentations are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis during the calendar year. Note, this is an opportunity to inform, not sell.