After Closing: Oak Hill Academy Spring Silent Auction 2026

Be part of the journey before the world catches on. This official Oak Hill jersey, signed by the 2025–2026 Gold Team, represents the future of elite basketball.

These are the names you’ll be hearing in the years to come making this a powerful keepsake tied to the next wave of talent.

🏀 Official team jersey

✍️ Signed by the entire 2025–26 Gold Team

⭐ A snapshot of rising stars

A meaningful piece for families, fans, and supporters of Oak Hill’s continued legacy. Generously donated by OHA Athletics Staff