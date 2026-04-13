After Closing: Oak Hill Academy Spring Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Be part of the journey before the world catches on. This official Oak Hill jersey, signed by the 2025–2026 Gold Team, represents the future of elite basketball.
These are the names you’ll be hearing in the years to come making this a powerful keepsake tied to the next wave of talent.
🏀 Official team jersey
✍️ Signed by the entire 2025–26 Gold Team
⭐ A snapshot of rising stars
A meaningful piece for families, fans, and supporters of Oak Hill’s continued legacy. Generously donated by OHA Athletics Staff
Starting bid
Celebrate the season with a classic keepsake. This Oak Hill basketball features signatures from the entire 2025–2026 Gold Team capturing a moment in time for a group on the rise.
🏀 Full team signatures
✨ Display-worthy memorabilia
🎁 Perfect for collectors or gifts
A timeless way to stay connected to the program.
Starting bid
Game Day at Lane Stadium – Hokies vs ODU Monarchs football
Step into one of college football’s most electric environments as the Virginia Tech Hokies football take the field in Blacksburg.
With premium lower-level seating on the 40-yard line, you’ll be perfectly positioned to take in every play, every hit, and every unforgettable moment.
🏟 2 premium tickets (lower section, 40-yard line)
🗓 Saturday, September 5
🕒 Kickoff TBD
Bonus: Opportunity to purchase two additional tickets, with proceeds benefiting Oak Hill Academy.
This is more than a game, it’s a full Hokie game day experience. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech. Great seats on 40-yard line. Lower section. Time to be announced. There may be an opportunity to purchase two (2) additional tickets with proceeds going to OHA. This experience was generously donated by Mr. Carl Rosberg
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with a luxurious 4-night stay at Villa Nathalie, a beautiful private retreat nestled in the breathtaking surroundings of St. Thomas. Whether you're seeking relaxation, ocean views, or a peaceful getaway, this experience offers the perfect blend of comfort and island charm.
Wake up to warm breezes, unwind in a serene setting, and enjoy all that the U.S. Virgin Islands have to offer from stunning beaches to unforgettable sunsets.
🌴 4-night stay for up to 4 guests
🏡 Private villa accommodations
🌊 Idyllic Caribbean setting
💲 Valued at $1,596
This special offering is made in honor of Grace King, Class of 2024, and her father, Skip King, whose legacy and spirit continue to be part of the Oak Hill community.
More than a getaway, this is an opportunity to relax, reflect, and create meaningful memories in a truly beautiful place.
Generously donated in honor of the King family.
Starting bid
Give the gift of rest, relaxation, and a moment to recharge. This thoughtfully curated self-care basket is designed to help your student (or you!) unwind, reset, and take a well-deserved break from the demands of daily life.
Whether it’s during a busy week, exam season, or simply a quiet night in, this basket creates space to slow down and refocus.
🧖♀️ Assortment of wellness and relaxation items
🕯 Cozy touches to create a calming atmosphere
💛 A perfect balance of comfort, care, and intention
From stress relief to simple indulgence, this is more than a gift, it’s a reminder to pause and take care of yourself.
Because everyone deserves a moment to reset. Generously donated by Jordan Ehrlich
Starting bid
Step into one of college football’s most electric atmospheres as Virginia Tech hosts VMI at Lane Stadium. With premium seating along the 40-yard line in the lower section, you’ll be right in the heart of the action, close enough to feel every hit and celebrate every big play.
🏟 2 premium tickets (lower section, 40-yard line)
📍 Blacksburg
🕒 Kickoff time to be announced
🔥 Unmatched game day energy and atmosphere
Whether you're a die-hard Hokies fan or simply love the excitement of live college football, this is a can’t-miss experience.
Bonus Opportunity: There may be an option to purchase two additional tickets, with proceeds directly supporting Oak Hill Academy.
Get ready for an unforgettable Saturday in Blacksburg. This experience was generously donated by Mr. Carl Rosberg
Starting bid
Signed Football by Jayden Daniels
Add a rising star to your collection. This football, signed by Jayden Daniels, captures a moment in the career of one of football’s most exciting young talents.
🏈 Authentic signed football
🔥 Dynamic, high-profile athlete
🎁 Ideal for collectors and fans
A standout piece for any sports collection. This item was generously donated by Sharon (Rumpf) and Al Bellamy.
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf at the prestigious Governors Club in Chapel Hill, North Carolina! This auction item grants a foursome the opportunity to play on the club’s Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, a stunning 27-hole layout that offers breathtaking views and a challenging yet rewarding experience for golfers of all skill levels.
🏌️♂️ Includes: Greens + Cart fees for four players
🌿 Course Features: Immaculately maintained fairways, scenic landscapes, and world-class design
📍 Location: Governors Club, Chapel Hill, NC
Whether you're looking for a memorable day with friends or a chance to play one of North Carolina’s premier private courses, this is an incredible opportunity!
This gift was generously donated by Mrs. Jennifer Stenner
Starting bid
Play, Connect, and Dine at Jefferson Landing Country Club
Enjoy a memorable day on the course with Coach Bryan Meagher, followed by a relaxing dinner at The Naked Creek Restaurant.
⛳ Golf for three players
🍽 Dinner at the 19th hole
🤝 A personal, hosted experience
Perfect for golf lovers and those who value connection as much as competition.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway just minutes from Oak Hill Academy with this Airbnb stay less than 5 miles from campus! Whether you're visiting for a special event, Family Weekend, or just looking for a peaceful retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this package provides comfort and convenience.
🏡 Your Stay Includes:
A cozy and private Airbnb stay near campus
Convenient access to Oak Hill Academy, scenic drives, and outdoor activities
Perfect for Oak Hill Academy families, alumni, or anyone looking to explore the area! Bid now to enjoy a relaxing stay and a fantastic meal.
Generously donated by Friends of Oak Hill Academy
Starting bid
Make your son’s Spring Formal night extra special with a Golf Cart Limo ride! He’ll be picked up at the dorm by Rev. Luper, who will chauffeur him over to the girl's dorm to pick up his date before heading to the event. The ride will include a sparkling grape juice toast and photos to capture the moment!
🍇 Generously donated by: Rev. Luper
Starting bid
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Skip the wait and enjoy extra time to relax with this exclusive opportunity for your student to cut to the front of the lunch line every day during exam week! No more long lines, just more time to recharge and get back to studying.
🌟 Generously donated by: OHA Staff
Starting bid
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Get ready to jump, flip, and fly at Big Air Trampoline Park—the ultimate destination for high-energy fun and unforgettable memories.
This experience gives your student and 7 friends the chance to break away from routine and enjoy an action-packed outing filled with trampolines, games, and nonstop excitement. Whether they’re competing with friends or just having fun, it’s guaranteed to be a highlight.
🤸 Admission to Big Air Trampoline Park
🎉 Perfect for friends or group fun
🔥 A high-energy, active experience
From wall-to-wall trampolines to adrenaline-pumping attractions, this is the perfect way to let loose, laugh, and make lasting memories. Because sometimes you just need to jump into the fun. This package covers transportation only; the cost of the entry is not included. Generously Donated By Mr. Taylor
Starting bid
Experience horseracing history with an unforgettable Kentucky Derby 2026 experience featuring two clubhouse or first-turn tickets.
Indulge in premier inclusions ranging from gourmet dining and bourbon flights to live music, VIP fast passes, and more. Giddy up and get ready for heart-racing thrills with an unmissable Kentucky Derby experience for 2 guests.
Starting bid
The ultimate golf getaway awaits in a spacious home with elite golf inclusions in North Carolina's famed Pinehurst region.
Indulge in premier home amenities including a short-game facility, indoor simulator lounge, sauna, and cold plunge.
Tee off with two rounds of golf included for four guests at your choice of top-tier nearby courses. Your golfing experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a one-of-a-kind private home in Pinehurst, minutes from the legendary courses of the North Carolina Sandhills.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury resort with a retail value of $3,150.
Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.
Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands. Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at an all-inclusive five-star luxury resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.
Starting bid
Take in college basketball like never before with four premium floor seats to a High Point University game placing you right on the action for every play, possession, and highlight moment.
This exclusive experience goes beyond the game, granting access to the Panther Club Area, where you’ll enjoy complimentary food and drinks in a comfortable, upscale setting.
🏀 Four floor seats with premier views
🍽 All-access to the Panther Club (food + drinks included)
🔥 Up-close, high-energy game day atmosphere
📍 Qubein Center
Whether entertaining guests, treating family, or enjoying a night of top-tier basketball, this is a VIP experience that delivers from tip-off to final buzzer.
Sit close. Eat well. Experience the game differently.
Starting bid
Not interested in bidding on a trip or experience but still want to support Oak Hill Academy? You can make a direct donation! Use the link in the description to give a cash donation. Every contribution helps us provide meaningful opportunities for our students, enhance campus life, and continue our mission of excellence.
🔹 How to Give:
Thank you for being part of the Oak Hill Academy community and helping us make our Spring Silent Auction a success!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!