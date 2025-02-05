Texas PTA Congress
Continue the Fairy Tale - After Prom 2025
PIN STACK
6205 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024, USA
At the Door Ticket - Plano West Senior Student
$15
Grants entry to the event with unlimited food and activities. No re-entry.
Grants entry to the event with unlimited food and activities. No re-entry.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
At the Door Ticket - Guest
$15
Grants entry to the event with unlimited food and activities. No re-entry.
Grants entry to the event with unlimited food and activities. No re-entry.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout