After Prom Class of 2026 Wing Ding

6913 W 130th St

Parma Heights, OH 44130, USA

Pre Sale
$30

All you can eat wings, pizza, pasta. Admission includes Beer, Well Liquor, Wine, Soft Drinks and the famous Rookie Blue!


We’ll  have 50/50, Side Boards and Raffle Baskets!

Lottery Basket
$10

Includes $150 worth of scratch off Lottery Tickets

Margarita Basket
$20

Basket includes: Margarita Machine, 2 bottles of Tequila, 2 bottles of ready made Margarita mix, 2 - $25 Chipotle Gift Cards, Chips & Salsa, Margarita Salt with Rimmer, 4 Margarita glasses and so much more.

