PP - After School Classes, Spring

Taught by Gaku Murata, a Los Angeles based session guitarist/bassist. He is an expert of string instruments like guitar, bass, and ukulele. The first half of this class is individual time. The instructor will spend time with each student to check their progress and will tailor homework to work on. The second half of the class is ensemble time. Each semester the instructor will ask the student in the class about what kind of music they like, and the instructor will choose 3~4 songs based on their interest. During the ensemble time the instructor will organize which students take which parts of the song. Based on the guidance the students will play the songs together and work together to have a successful concert at the end of the semester.
All levels and ages are welcome, from beginner to advanced, from playing for fun to a more formal teaching format. The instructor will tailor lessons to the group of students each semester. Please let him know what you want to learn.
Here are some examples of typical lesson content:
-How to play guitar, bass, and ukulele.
-Various styles of music (jazz, rock/pop, blues, funk)
-Soloing/Improvisation (scales, modes)
-Songwriting (basic harmony, arrangement)
-Reading (lead sheet, big band chart, single/double lines)
-Jazz harmony (advanced theory)
Please go to https://gakumusic.com/en/ to see his performances and his resume.
Students should have their own instrument for class.
14 weeks
Day and Time: Mondays 2:45-3:45
Location: TBD
Instructor: Gaku Murata
Want to build confidence, learn to project and perform like a professional singer?
Work on range, song selection, performance
Vocal exercises, pitch, dynamics, projection, delivery, fun games, solo & group Karaoke.
14 WEEKS
Day of the week: Mondays
Class time: 2:45-4:45
Room: TBD
Instructor: Sarah Daye
The after-school chess club is for beginner, intermediate, and advanced chess players who would like to improve their game or just have fun. Students who have never played will learn the rules to begin playing on day one. After that we will explore different openings and tactics students can use to improve their middle and end games. Each class will begin with a short lesson followed by time for students to play other club members. If you’ve never played chess before or if you’re a seasoned player, the after-school chess club has something for everyone and is a fun place to meet up with other students who share an interest in the game.
Price includes a $5 materials fee for the duration of the class.
17 WEEKS
Day and Time: Tuesdays 2:45 - 3:45pm
Location: Room 133
Instructor: Dan Grime
17 Weeks of Class + $10 Materials Fee
Math Olympiad aims to challenge students’ interpretation and problem solving strategies when met with challenging math puzzles. Open to all but designed for students with a passion for problem solving. Possibility of voluntary participation in the MOEMS official Math Olympiads tournament.
17 weeks
Day and Time: TUESDAYS 2:45-3:45
Location: TBD
Instructor: Parker Sweet
POP STARS FAVORITE FOODS
Pop Stars eat food too, but what do they eat and what are their favorite foods? We have researched the foods that make these people's tummies very happy. For this session we will make the favorite foods of some of today’s biggest pop stars.
This is a 100% hands-on culinary experience and includes a combination of fun, health, safety, nutrition, and a focus on teamwork in order to get each class’s recipes completed. Because your children are not numbers to us, our focus is to cater to each child individually, help them where they need improvement and make sure they have fun!
17 WEEKS
Day of the week: Wednesdays
Class time: 1:45-2:45
Room: TBD
Instructor: Scott Davis - The Culinary Dude
Vocal health & longevity, vocal range, singing techniques, movement & staging. Plus brush up on auditioning skills and learn how to book gigs & stand out like the pros.
Build overall confidence, vocal support. Creative direction, singing range, song selection, stage presence, image/style, performance, movement, blocking and Choreo.
Character building, movement,
mic technique & creatives live group fun.
Fun exercises
One on one coaching
Learn some new pro tips to help you get your next audition
17 WEEKS
Day and Time: WEDNESDAYS 1:45-3:45 (note: 2 hours)
Location: TBD
Instructor: Ms. Sarah Daye
Connect body, breath, and mind with this dynamic practice. This practice builds strength and flexibility in the body and calms the mind. Class includes sun salutations, held poses, inversions, deep stretching and some use of props to facilitate proper anatomical alignment and adapt for injury/limitations.
Yoga Mats will be provided
Highly recommended for athletes and dancers.
No previous yoga experience necessary
Class Length: 17 weeks
Day and Time: WEDNESDAYS 1:45 -2:45
Room: TBD
Instructor: Zooga Yoga
17 WEEKS
Day and Time: Thursdays 2:45 - 3:45pm
Location: Room 133
Instructor: Dan Grime
17 Weeks of Class + $10 Materials Fee
15 WEEKS
Day of the week: Fridays
Class time: 2:45-3:45
Room: TBD
Instructor: Scott Davis - The Culinary Dude
