PP - After School Classes, Spring

Taught by Gaku Murata, a Los Angeles based session guitarist/bassist. He is an expert of string instruments like guitar, bass, and ukulele. The first half of this class is individual time. The instructor will spend time with each student to check their progress and will tailor homework to work on. The second half of the class is ensemble time. Each semester the instructor will ask the student in the class about what kind of music they like, and the instructor will choose 3~4 songs based on their interest. During the ensemble time the instructor will organize which students take which parts of the song. Based on the guidance the students will play the songs together and work together to have a successful concert at the end of the semester.





All levels and ages are welcome, from beginner to advanced, from playing for fun to a more formal teaching format. The instructor will tailor lessons to the group of students each semester. Please let him know what you want to learn.





Here are some examples of typical lesson content:

-How to play guitar, bass, and ukulele.

-Various styles of music (jazz, rock/pop, blues, funk)

-Soloing/Improvisation (scales, modes)

-Songwriting (basic harmony, arrangement)

-Reading (lead sheet, big band chart, single/double lines)

-Jazz harmony (advanced theory)





Please go to https://gakumusic.com/en/ to see his performances and his resume.





Students should have their own instrument for class.





14 weeks

​Day and Time: Mondays 2:45-3:45

​Location: TBD

Instructor: Gaku Murata