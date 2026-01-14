Community Charter School
After School Club Payments (Jan.-Mar.)

185 Mariposa Rd

Stanley, NC 28164, USA

Baking/Culinary Club
$100

Tuesdays

3:30-4:30

3rd-11th Grade

Bible Club (2nd & 3rd Grade)
$100

Mondays

3:30-4:30

2nd & 3rd Grade

Boys to Men Faith & Fitness Club
$100

Wednesdays

3:00-4:00

3rd-8th Grade

Chess Club
$100

Mondays

3:30-4:30

6th-11th Grade

Choir Club
$100

Mondays

3:30-4:30

4th & 5th Grade

Craft Club
$100

Thursdays

3:30-4:30

6th-11th Grade

Puzzle Club
$100

Thursdays

3:30-4:30

Kinder-11th Grade

Glam & Glow Club
$100

Wednesdays

3:30-4:30

2nd-4th Grade

STEAM Club
$100

Mondays

3:30-4:30

Kinder-11th Grade

