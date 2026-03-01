After-School Clubs Spring 2026 Registration Form

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About this event
Celebrate your love of all things Disney with themed activities, including karaoke, dancing and movie time!
This club will be held on Mondays in Room C-260.
Join Miss Warr for fun music activities!
This club will be held on Mondays in Room C-263.
Each week brings a different mix of games, from classic playground favorites to team challenges and creative competitions!
This club will be held on Mondays in the gym or on the field (weather permitting).
Learn the basics of cursive, including how to make your own signature!
This club will be held on Mondays in Room B-273.
Dive into the Italian language and culture without ever getting on a plane!
This club will be held on Mondays in Trailer 12.
Listen to your favorite K-Pop songs and make jewelry!
This club will be held on Tuesdays in the cafeteria.
Whether you’re launching moonshot kicks or making clutch catches, everyone plays and everyone belongs!
This club will be held on Tuesdays in the gym or on the field (weather permitting).
Explore your love of painting through watercolors! Each week will feature a fun theme.
This club will be held on Tuesdays in Room B-272.
Discover the wonders of nature through guided exploration, science activities and creative projects!
This club will be held on Tuesdays in Room C-154 or outdoors (weather permitting).
Learn to make balloon animals! This club will repeat the lessons from the previous session.
NOTE: The balloons used for this club are made of latex and are considered a choking hazard for children under the age of 8.
This club will be held on Tuesdays in Room B-246.
Have fun making after-school snacks! There will not be any hard, sharp objects or dangerous supplies.
This club will be held on Tuesdays in Room B-273.
We will listen to music and create a variety of fun crafts!
This club will be held on Thursdays in the cafeteria.
Students will be introduced to jump roping, Zumba, dance, yoga, obstacle course creation and other non-traditional, movement-inspired activities!
This club will be held on Thursdays in the gym or on the field (weather permitting).
Through weekly sessions with high school mentors, students will strengthen core subjects and learn what to expect from the transition to middle school!
This club will be held on Thursdays in Trailer 10.
We will learn and practice sewing techniques while creating our own handmade Squishmallow-style plushie!
This club will be held on Thursdays in Room B-272.
Learn to read, write and speak basic Spanish!
This club will be held on Thursdays in Trailer 12.
Have fun making after-school snacks! There will not be any hard, sharp objects or dangerous supplies.
This club will be held on Thursdays in Room B-273.
Have fun learning and playing soccer!
This club will be held on Fridays in the gym or on the field (weather permitting).
Have fun learning and playing soccer!
This club will be held on Fridays in the gym or on the field (weather permitting).
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