After-School Clubs Winter 2026 Registration Form

Dive into hands-on experiments, creative building challenges and exciting design projects that explore the worlds of science, technology, engineering and math!
This club will be held on Mondays in Room C-265.
Learn how to make basic balloon animals with Mrs. Lewis in the library! NOTE: The balloons used for this club are made of latex and are considered a choking hazard for children under the age of 8.
This club will be held on Mondays in the library, Room B-246.
Whether you’re brand new to volleyball or already love to play, this club is a great way to grow your confidence, stay active and have fun on the court! Practice the fundamentals of serving, passing, setting and teamwork through engaging drills and friendly games.
This club will be held on Mondays in the gym.
Come join us for board games, math games and homework time! Let's explore games and have fun learning math.
This club will be held on Mondays in Trailer 8.
Join Miss Warr for music, books, games and activities!
This club will be held on Mondays in Ms. Warr's music room, C-263.
Have fun learning basic signs in American Sign Language! Intended for students with no experience.
This club will be held on Tuesdays in the library, Room B-246.
Bump, set and smile! Kids will learn the basics of movement, coordination and teamwork through exciting games and activities. Using softer balls, lower nets and plenty of encouragement, we’ll focus on building confidence, developing motor skills and having a great time on the court. No experience needed!
This club will be held on Tuesdays in the gym.
Let's read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone together while doing fun Harry Potter activities!
This club will be held on Tuesdays in Ms. Warr's music room, C-263.
Learn how to weave patterns with pony beads to make bracelets, belts and more!
This club will be held on Tuesdays in Room B-272.
Students will be introduced to a variety of fun board games! Come join us to try a new game (or two) every week.
This club will be held on Tuesdays in Room B-242.
Have fun making after-school snacks and learning about food! There will not be any hard, sharp objects or dangerous supplies.
This club will be held on Tuesdays in the cafeteria.
Whether you’re a beginner or a superstar, everyone will learn cool skills, practice teamwork and play exciting games. Our coaches will help you dribble, pass and score like a pro — all while having an awesome time!
This club will be held on Wednesdays in the gym.
Love books like Dogman and Catkid? Want to learn how to create your own comic strip? We will learn how to create a character and storyline in comic strip format.
This club will be held on Wednesdays in Room B-272.
Students will be introduced to a variety of games like Sorry, Uno, Exploding Kittens, Trouble and puzzles! Try a new game (or two) every week.
This club will be held on Wednesdays in Room B-242.
Have fun listening to your favorite K-Pop songs and making jewelry to take home!
This club will be held on Wednesdays in Room C-263.
Come learn basketball chants, cheers and stunts! This season, the cheerleaders will prepare to cheer at the BBES staff basketball game.
This club will be held on Thursdays in the gym.
Pokémon Club is a fun space for fans to connect, play the game and share their love of all things Pokémon. Students will learn to draw their favorite characters, trade tips and strategies, and enjoy themed movement breaks inspired by the Pokémon world.
This club will be held on Thursdays in Room C-265.
This club will be held on Thursdays in Room B-272.
This club will be held on Thursdays in the cafeteria.
This club will be held on Thursdays in Room C-263.
Have fun learning and playing soccer!
This club will be held on Fridays in the gym.
