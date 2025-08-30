Sapphire Youth Development Center

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Sapphire Youth Development Center

About this event

After School Dance COPY

Ballet item
Ballet
$20

Ballet develops the physical and mental coordination, the refined sense of music and movement, and the muscular strength and flexibility that shapes the human body into a perfect instrument for classical and all other forms of dance.

Summer Dance Series! - Hip Hop - June item
Summer Dance Series! - Hip Hop - June
$20

Modern is a dance style that rejects many of the strict rules of classical ballet, focusing instead on the expression of inner feelings.

Summer Dance Series! - Ballet - July item
Summer Dance Series! - Ballet - July
$20

Hip-hop dance is freestyle movement that incorporates a variety of old and new urban dance styles.

Get the complete experience item
Get the complete experience
$50

We focus on the dynamic and essential styles of Ballet, Hip Hop, and Modern Dance.

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