Santa Barbara Chinese School

Hosted by

Santa Barbara Chinese School

About this event

Isla Vista ASE: Craft and Calligraphy in Mandarin with SB Chinese School & StudioYU!

6875 El Colegio Rd

Goleta, CA 93117, USA

TK/K: Mondays 1:30pm - 2:30pm
$318

$24 per session for 13 hour-long sessions, from 1:30pm to 2:30pm.


TK/K will be picked up from classroom & Kinder Yard to designated meeting space.

TK/K Extended Mondays 2:30pm - 3:55pm
$130

Enjoy the full program by adding another 1.5 hours for only $10 more per session!


Please choose this option only if you wish for your TK/K to learn with us from 2:30pm to 3:55pm, IN ADDITION to their initial 1 hour.

1st to 4th Grade: Mondays 2:55pm - 3:55pm
$318

$24 per session for 13 hour-long sessions, from 2:55pm to 3:55pm.

Add a donation for Santa Barbara Chinese School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!