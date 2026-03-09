Noahss Arc Foundation

Hosted by

Noahss Arc Foundation

About this event

After the 19th: A Conversation on Belonging

Seat at the Table
$55

Join us for an intimate dinner and conversation exploring belonging and what comes after life’s most difficult moments. Your donation supports the launch of the After Access Fund.


Community Builder- Donation
$150

Support the After Access Fund and help provide access for another guest to attend a future After gathering.

Legacy Supporter-Donation
$500

A leadership contribution helping sustain the After series and expand access through the After Access Fund.


Founding Circle- Donation
$1,900

A founding gift marking March 19 and helping establish the After Access Fund so this space can continue to grow.


Add a donation for Noahss Arc Foundation

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