AFTER WORK INCORPORATED

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AFTER WORK INCORPORATED

About this event

After Work Kickback presents Derby Before the Run

350 W Chestnut St

Louisville, KY 40202, USA

VIP Plush Seat w/ Fire Pit (up to 4 guest)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved plush rooftop seating for 4 guests, a bottle of champagne to toast the evening, and a signature experience gift bag for each VIP reservation. Relax in comfort while enjoying the ambiance and exclusivity of our rooftop setting.

VIP High Top Fire Pit (up to 5 guests)
$625
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Reserved large high-top fire pit table seating up to five guests, positioned near the entertainment. Includes a bottle of champagne and a signature experience gift bag.

VIP Low Top Fire Pit Table (up to 6 guests)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserved low-top fire pit table seating up to six guests, positioned closest to the entertainment. Includes two bottles of champagne and a signature experience gift bag for your party. Celebrate the night from the most sought-after spots on the rooftop.

VIP Plush Low Top (up to 2 guests)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy an intimate rooftop experience with plush low-top seating for up to two guests. This package includes one bottle of champagne to toast the evening and a curated experience gift bag to commemorate the night. Perfect for couples or friends.

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

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