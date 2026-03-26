After Work Kickback presents Derby Before the Run

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About this event
Reserved plush rooftop seating for 4 guests, a bottle of champagne to toast the evening, and a signature experience gift bag for each VIP reservation. Relax in comfort while enjoying the ambiance and exclusivity of our rooftop setting.
Reserved large high-top fire pit table seating up to five guests, positioned near the entertainment. Includes a bottle of champagne and a signature experience gift bag.
Reserved low-top fire pit table seating up to six guests, positioned closest to the entertainment. Includes two bottles of champagne and a signature experience gift bag for your party. Celebrate the night from the most sought-after spots on the rooftop.
Enjoy an intimate rooftop experience with plush low-top seating for up to two guests. This package includes one bottle of champagne to toast the evening and a curated experience gift bag to commemorate the night. Perfect for couples or friends.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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