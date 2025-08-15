Anselm Society

Afternoon Adventures Saturday, September 20

Anselm Arts Guild Meeting (Open to All!)
Onsite at the Peel House. Open to all! Join fellow creators in a supportive time for artists across all disciplines--a chance to share what you've been working on, and get encouragement and constructive feedback. Normally, Arts Guild meetings are open to members only--but this is a rare opportunity to experience what our Guild members get every month!

Tea at Yellow Mountain Tea House
Join a group of women for tea. This selection saves your spot in the reservation. 4 miles from Peel House.

Men's English Pub Trip
Grab a pint at the Golden Bee with the lads, just like Tolkien would have done!

Common Room
Onsite at the Peel House. Any quiet, generative work is appropriate: reading, studying, writing, drawing, journaling, etc.

Hiking
A hike to either Garden of the gods or Red Rocks.

Coffee + Bookstore Crawl
Head downtown to get coffee and hit up multiple bookstores!

