Afternoon Enrichment - Last Week Lunch Options

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Parents provide a nut free lunch
Parents provide a nut free lunch. Following lunch, the children will have extra time on the playground with friends.
Parents provide a nut free lunch. Following lunch, the children will have extra time on the playground with friends.
Parents provide a nut free lunch
Parents provide a nut free lunch. Following lunch, the children will have extra time on the playground with friends.
Parents provide a nut free lunch
Parents provide a nut free lunch. Following lunch, the children will have extra time on the playground with friends.
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