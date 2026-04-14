Wyckoff Reformed Church Nursery School

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Wyckoff Reformed Church Nursery School

About this shop

Afternoon Enrichment - Last Week Lunch Options

Monday Lunch Only item
Monday Lunch Only
$7

Parents provide a nut free lunch

Monday Lunch & Play item
Monday Lunch & Play
$15

Parents provide a nut free lunch. Following lunch, the children will have extra time on the playground with friends.

Tuesday Lunch Only item
Tuesday Lunch Only
$7
Tuesday Lunch & Play item
Tuesday Lunch & Play
$15

Parents provide a nut free lunch. Following lunch, the children will have extra time on the playground with friends.

Wednesday Lunch Only item
Wednesday Lunch Only
$7

Parents provide a nut free lunch

Wednesday Lunch & Play item
Wednesday Lunch & Play
$15

Parents provide a nut free lunch. Following lunch, the children will have extra time on the playground with friends.

Thursday Lunch Only item
Thursday Lunch Only
$7

Parents provide a nut free lunch

Thursday Lunch & Play item
Thursday Lunch & Play
$15

Parents provide a nut free lunch. Following lunch, the children will have extra time on the playground with friends.

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