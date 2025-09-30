Afternoon Enrichment - Session Three

Lunch Only - Monday
$42

Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch. $7/day

Lunch Only - Tuesday
$42

Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch. $7/day

Lunch Only - Wednesday
$42

Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch. $7/day


If your child is enrolled in Pre-K or Nursery Enrichment, you do not need to add lunch.

Lunch Only - Thursday
$35

Cost covers FIVE weeks of lunch. $7/day

Lunch Only - Friday
$28

Cost covers FOUR weeks of lunch. $7/day

Monday Lunch + Cooking - 2PM Pickup
$240

Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch plus cooking class. $40/day

Monday Lunch + Cooking - 3PM Pickup
$300

Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch plus cooking class with extra play time. $50/day

Tuesday - Lunch + Explorations in Art - 2PM Pickup
$162

Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch plus Explorations in Art class. $27/day

Tuesday - Lunch + Explorations in Art - 3PM Pickup
$222

Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch, Explorations in Art class plus additional enrichment and play time. $37/day

Wednesday - Nursery Enrichment - 3PM Pickup - DEPOSIT ONLY
$135

After the $135 deposit, this class will be billed monthly with regular tuition.

Wednesday - Pre-K En/Power UP - 3PM Pickup - DEPOSIT ONLY
$135

After the $135 deposit, this class will be billed monthly with regular tuition.

Thursday Lunch + STEAM - 2PM Pickup
$135

Cost covers FIVE weeks of lunch plus STEAM class. $27/day

Thursday Lunch + STEAM - 3PM Pickup
$185

Cost covers FIVE weeks of lunch, STEAM class plus additional enrichment and play time. $37/day

Friday - Lunch + Fun Fridays - 2PM Pickup
$108

Cost covers FIVE weeks of lunch plus the Fun Fridays class. $27/day

Waitlist
free

Choose the waitlist for the class/es you would like for your child.

