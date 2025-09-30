Afternoon Enrichment - Session Three

Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch. $7/day
If your child is enrolled in Pre-K or Nursery Enrichment, you do not need to add lunch.
Cost covers FIVE weeks of lunch. $7/day
Cost covers FOUR weeks of lunch. $7/day
Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch plus cooking class. $40/day
Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch plus cooking class with extra play time. $50/day
Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch plus Explorations in Art class. $27/day
Cost covers SIX weeks of lunch, Explorations in Art class plus additional enrichment and play time. $37/day
After the $135 deposit, this class will be billed monthly with regular tuition.
Cost covers FIVE weeks of lunch plus STEAM class. $27/day
Cost covers FIVE weeks of lunch, STEAM class plus additional enrichment and play time. $37/day
Cost covers FIVE weeks of lunch plus the Fun Fridays class. $27/day
Choose the waitlist for the class/es you would like for your child.
