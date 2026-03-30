Afternoon of Affirmation - Boldly Being Me: Leadership, Influence, and Impact 2026

Not every girl who needs this experience has access to it—but you can change that.





When you sponsor a Beautiful Brown Girl, you’re giving her the opportunity to attend the Afternoon of Affirmation: Boldly Being Me and experience a day centered on confidence, self-worth, and empowerment. From hearing powerful speakers to witnessing girls just like her take the stage, this is more than an event—it’s a moment that can shift how she sees herself.





Each sponsored ticket provides a full experience, including the luncheon, program access, and a safe, affirming space where she is seen, heard, and celebrated.

Your support helps us extend this opportunity to girls who would benefit most—because access matters, and every girl deserves to be in the room.

Sponsor a girl. Change her experience. Expand the impact.