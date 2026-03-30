Afternoon of Affirmation - Boldly Being Me: Leadership, Influence, and Impact 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$
The BBG (Beautiful Brown Girl) ticket provides entry to the Afternoon of Affirmation—a powerful celebration created to uplift, inspire, and empower young Black girls. Each ticket admits one guest to experience the full program, thoughtfully designed to nurture confidence, build meaningful connections, and encourage bold, authentic self-expression.
VIP Table – Enjoy premium seating for up to 8 guests at an exclusive table closest to the stage, offering the best view of the program. - The table will be in the buyer's name. We will contact you for the names of the guests seated at this table.
Not every girl who needs this experience has access to it—but you can change that.
When you sponsor a Beautiful Brown Girl, you’re giving her the opportunity to attend the Afternoon of Affirmation: Boldly Being Me and experience a day centered on confidence, self-worth, and empowerment. From hearing powerful speakers to witnessing girls just like her take the stage, this is more than an event—it’s a moment that can shift how she sees herself.
Each sponsored ticket provides a full experience, including the luncheon, program access, and a safe, affirming space where she is seen, heard, and celebrated.
Your support helps us extend this opportunity to girls who would benefit most—because access matters, and every girl deserves to be in the room.
Sponsor a girl. Change her experience. Expand the impact.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!