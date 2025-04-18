Afternoon of Affirmation - Boldly Being Me: Leadership, Influence, and Impact

The BBG (Beyoutiful Brown Girl) ticket grants entry to the Afternoon of Affirmation event, a celebration designed to uplift and empower young Black girls. Each ticket includes access to the full event program, a special Beyoutiful Brown Girl swag bag filled with curated items, and an exclusive Afternoon of Affirmation event t-shirt. This experience is crafted to inspire confidence, connection, and bold self-expression.

The BBG (Beyoutiful Brown Girl) ticket grants entry to the Afternoon of Affirmation event, a celebration designed to uplift and empower young Black girls. Each ticket includes access to the full event program, a special Beyoutiful Brown Girl swag bag filled with curated items, and an exclusive Afternoon of Affirmation event t-shirt. This experience is crafted to inspire confidence, connection, and bold self-expression.

More details...