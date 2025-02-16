Afternoon in the Vines

10112 E Woodbridge Rd

Acampo, CA 95220, USA

General Admission Ticket
$35

Includes a beef brisket sandwich, chips and one non-alcoholic drink.

Children's Lunch Ticket
$10

Beef brisket sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Ticket for reserved table (for 6)
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*ONLY 4 AVAILABLE* Table for 6 adults (children are welcome, but not included in the group of 6) near the front, near the band stage. Includes lunch for 6 adults and two bottles of wine.

Raffle Tickets
$25

One sheet of 25 tickets, includes door prize ticket.

Wine Pull
$20

Guaranteed to win one bottle of wine! May not be consumed on the Winery property.

Add a donation for Lakewood Elementary Parent Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!