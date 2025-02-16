Afternoon in the Vines

Includes a beef brisket sandwich, chips and one non-alcoholic drink.
Beef brisket sandwich, chips, and a drink.
*ONLY 4 AVAILABLE* Table for 6 adults (children are welcome, but not included in the group of 6) near the front, near the band stage. Includes lunch for 6 adults and two bottles of wine.
One sheet of 25 tickets, includes door prize ticket.
Guaranteed to win one bottle of wine! May not be consumed on the Winery property.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!