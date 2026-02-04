First Nature Foundation Inc

Hosted by

First Nature Foundation Inc

About this event

Afternoon Tea Sponsorships

7530 Old Melbourne Hwy

St Cloud, FL 34771, USA

Teacup Sponsor
$50

Helps offset the cost of tea and other goodies.


Social media recognition.

Prize Sponsor
$100

Helps make the event extra memorable with support for game and best category prizes.


Recognition during game time. Social media recognition.

Experience Sponsor
$500

Supports the hands-on floral design experience and take-home blooms for our guests.


Recognition during experience. Logo on experience media. Social media recognition. 2 tickets to event.

Table Sponsor
$800

Supports an elegantly styled table and thoughtful details for guests to enjoy.


Event recognition. Logo on table and event media. Social media recognition. 4 tickets to event.

Event Sponsor
$1,500

Supports event hospitality, including teas, treats, and guest experience.


Event recognition and speaking opportunity. Logo on all media. Social media recognition. 6 tickets to event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!