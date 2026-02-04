Afternoon Tea Sponsorships

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About this event
Helps offset the cost of tea and other goodies.
Social media recognition.
Helps make the event extra memorable with support for game and best category prizes.
Recognition during game time. Social media recognition.
Supports the hands-on floral design experience and take-home blooms for our guests.
Recognition during experience. Logo on experience media. Social media recognition. 2 tickets to event.
Supports an elegantly styled table and thoughtful details for guests to enjoy.
Event recognition. Logo on table and event media. Social media recognition. 4 tickets to event.
Supports event hospitality, including teas, treats, and guest experience.
Event recognition and speaking opportunity. Logo on all media. Social media recognition. 6 tickets to event.
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