Please join us for our first annual Afternoon Tea with Chapter 1712 fundraiser.

Event location, Bravo Estates club house at 4080 Pedley Rd between the 60 freeway and Mission Blvd.





Our menu includes two flavors of tea, salad, finger sandwiches, scones, and a delightful array of desserts. Amazing prizes will be given away from generous donors! All proceeds from this event benefit chapter 1712’s aviation scholarships.





TIPS ARE OPTIONAL when purchasing a ticket and go directly to Zeffy!

Tips are payments to Zeffy to keep the platform free for non-profits like us! Please don’t feel obligated to tip! You can change the tip amount to $0 by utilizing the pull down menu.





Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.