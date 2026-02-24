Afterschool Enrichment Programs

LEGO® Education Coding Express is a creative, intuitive, and versatile coding solution for kindergarten that introduces students to early coding concepts that naturally sparks their curiosity, creativity and desire to explore and learn together as they prepare for school. LEGO Education Coding Express makes it intuitive and fun for kindergarten students to learn early coding concepts and critical 21st century skills through playful, hands-on learning with LEGO® DUPLO® bricks. Coding Express programming lessons are aligned to kindergarten standards for Common Core, CSTA and NGSS.

The Coding Express unit uses a relevant theme that naturally incorporates early coding skills. Throughout the unit, students will intuitively use computational thinking to develop designs and express ideas as they build a train and tracks, and position action bricks to affect the train’s behavior. The lessons also provide fun and engaging opportunities for students to explore early coding-related concepts and think like digital age learners as they build train tracks of various shapes. Most importantly, the lessons will help students to become problem-solvers by enhancing their creativity, collaboration, and communication skills.