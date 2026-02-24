Afterschool Enrichment Programs

About this event
In Explore, teams of students focus on the fundamentals of engineering as they explore real-world problems, learn to design, and code and create unique solutions made with LEGO bricks and powered by LEGO® Education SPIKE™
LEGO® Education Coding Express is a creative, intuitive, and versatile coding solution for kindergarten that introduces students to early coding concepts that naturally sparks their curiosity, creativity and desire to explore and learn together as they prepare for school. LEGO Education Coding Express makes it intuitive and fun for kindergarten students to learn early coding concepts and critical 21st century skills through playful, hands-on learning with LEGO® DUPLO® bricks. Coding Express programming lessons are aligned to kindergarten standards for Common Core, CSTA and NGSS.
The Coding Express unit uses a relevant theme that naturally incorporates early coding skills. Throughout the unit, students will intuitively use computational thinking to develop designs and express ideas as they build a train and tracks, and position action bricks to affect the train’s behavior. The lessons also provide fun and engaging opportunities for students to explore early coding-related concepts and think like digital age learners as they build train tracks of various shapes. Most importantly, the lessons will help students to become problem-solvers by enhancing their creativity, collaboration, and communication skills.
In this engaging and interactive program, students will learn the fundamentals of coding by using Minecraft Education with coding platforms like MakeCode, Tynker, or Python. Students will write code to automate builds, control in-game characters (agents), and design custom mini-games or simulations inside Minecraft's sandbox world.
Through hands-on challenges and creative problem-solving, learners will explore key computer science concepts such as loops, conditionals, variables, and event handling—all while building and coding in the world they already love.
The Esports League is a structured, team-based competitive gaming program designed to develop strategy, teamwork, communication, and digital citizenship through organized league play. Participants engage in weekly practices and matches using age-appropriate, competitive games while learning how to collaborate, problem-solve, and reflect on performance in a supportive, inclusive environment.
Unlike casual gaming, the league emphasizes intentional skill development—including game mechanics, role specialization, sportsmanship, leadership, and data-driven decision-making. Players learn to analyze gameplay, adapt strategies, manage emotions under pressure, and give constructive peer feedback, mirroring real-world team dynamics found in both athletics and professional environments.
The league also integrates social-emotional learning (SEL) and career-connected learning, exposing students to pathways in esports such as coaching, shoutcasting, event management, game design, streaming, and analytics. Facilitators guide participants through goal-setting, reflection, and ethical decision-making to ensure gaming remains positive, balanced, and growth-oriented.
The Esports League culminates in organized match days, tournaments, or showcase events where students demonstrate not only competitive skill, but also teamwork, resilience, and leadership.
Key Outcomes:
Please choose the number of tickets for those in your party. Payment must be up to date in order to register for this event.
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