Somerset County Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Somerset County Foundation Inc

About this event

AG Day

Grand Entrance Sponsor
$3,000

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

America’s County Sponsor
$2,500

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Refreshment Sponsor
$1,000

Your company’s name on signage at the refreshment/lunch area (water, milk).

Business logo or name listed in all event advertising; Social media recognition; Acknowledgement in media release

Gold Sponsor
$500

Business logo or name listed in all event advertising; Social media recognition; Acknowledgement in media release

Silver Sponsor
$250

Business logo or name listed in all event advertising; Social media recognition

Friend of Ag Sponsor
$100

Business name listed on all event advertising

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