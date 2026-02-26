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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Your company’s name on signage at the refreshment/lunch area (water, milk).
Business logo or name listed in all event advertising; Social media recognition; Acknowledgement in media release
Business logo or name listed in all event advertising; Social media recognition; Acknowledgement in media release
Business logo or name listed in all event advertising; Social media recognition
Business name listed on all event advertising
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