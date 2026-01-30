AG YOUNG ADULTS & YOUTH CONFERENCE 2026

Hosted by
Includes 3 nights of lodging (shared 4-person room) and 6 catered meals.
You will be grouped with others by the organizers. No group registration required.
Includes 3 nights of lodging in a 3-person shared room and 6 catered meals.
Important: You must register with exactly 2 others. This is a group-only option.
Includes 3 nights of lodging in a 2-person shared room and 6 catered meals.
Important: You must register with exactly 1 other person.
Includes 3 nights of lodging in a private room and 6 catered meals.
No roommate required. Limited availability.
Includes 2 nights of lodging in a shared 2-person room and 4 catered meals.
Important: You must register with exactly 1 other person.
Shared rooms for 2-night stays are limited.
Includes 2 nights of lodging in a private room and 4 catered meals.
No roommate required. Ideal for solo attendees.
Includes 1 night of lodging in a shared 2-person room and 2-3 catered meals.
Important: You must register with exactly 1 other person.
Includes 1 night of lodging in a private room and 2-3 catered meals.
No roommate required. Limited availability.
This ticket is NOT free — it is for those choosing to pay through Zelle instead of Zeffy.
Follow these steps carefully:
Step 1: Review the price of the ticket you want to register for. The amount listed on Zeffy is the amount you will send via Zelle.
Step 2: Select this free Zelle ticket option and complete your registration on Zeffy to collect the participants information.
Step 3: Immediately send your payment via Zelle to:
[email protected]
Zelle name may appear as:
• National Christ Ambassadors Fellowship
• Prince Boateng
If you see either, you’re sending to the right place.
Step 4: On Zelle’s “Review & Send” screen, add your full name (as used during registration) in the memo/reason field.
⚠️ IMPORTANT: If your payment is not received, your registration will be void.
