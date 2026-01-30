AG YOUNG ADULTS & YOUTH CONFERENCE 2026

This ticket is NOT free — it is for those choosing to pay through Zelle instead of Zeffy.



Follow these steps carefully:



Step 1: Review the price of the ticket you want to register for. The amount listed on Zeffy is the amount you will send via Zelle.



Step 2: Select this free Zelle ticket option and complete your registration on Zeffy to collect the participants information.



Step 3: Immediately send your payment via Zelle to:

[email protected]

Zelle name may appear as:

• National Christ Ambassadors Fellowship

• Prince Boateng

If you see either, you’re sending to the right place.



Step 4: On Zelle’s “Review & Send” screen, add your full name (as used during registration) in the memo/reason field.



⚠️ IMPORTANT: If your payment is not received, your registration will be void.