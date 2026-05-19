2026 Membership Dues for the Molly Pitcher Society of the C.A.R.

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Enter 1 for 1 child, or enter 2 for 2 or more children. (Cost $25 per child with a maximum of $50 per family household).
Enter the number of children. Cost is $2 per child and will be calculated at checkout. This amount will be mailed to State C.A.R. on your behalf by our society.
Enter the number of children. Cost is $20 per child and will be calculated at checkout. This amount will be mailed to National C.A.R. on your behalf by our society.
Enter the number of nametags wanted (adults may order for themselves, too). This will be a courtesy bulk order placed by our society to help reduce shipping costs for members. Nametags may also be purchased at a later date individually through the CAR website, with members covering their own shipping costs if they choose. Please submit this order no later than August 9, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!