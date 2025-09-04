Bids for Better Futures: Supporting Foster Care with Agape

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate night out—or night in! This basket brings together bold flavors and sizzling fun. Treat yourself with a Darden gift card valid at Cheddar’s, LongHorn Steakhouse, or Olive Garden and enjoy a Bloomin Onion at Outback Steakhouse for even more mouthwatering options.
Pair your dining adventures with the spirit of Jack Daniels and a backyard grill theme, making this basket perfect for foodies, date nights, or anyone who loves a hearty meal.
Don’t miss your chance to win this feast-worthy package—your taste buds will thank you! 🍽️🥩🥃
Starting bid
Indulge your inner chef and wine lover with this perfect blend of kitchen essentials and cozy sips! This basket is packed with everything you need to whip up sweet treats and savory favorites, including a brownie pan, mini waffle maker, muffin tin, spatulas, crisper tray, dish towels, and a festive pumpkin casserole dish.
To make your baking sessions even sweeter, enjoy both a red and white wine from Cooper’s Hawk Winery, kept perfectly chilled with a stylish Rachael Ray Chillout Tote.
Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just love trying new recipes, this basket is a recipe for delicious fun and relaxing evenings. 🧁✨🍷
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate getaway experience! This luxurious basket includes a chic weekender tote bag with matching wallet and a compact vanity bag, perfect for travel or stylish everyday use.
Set the mood at home or on the go with Scentsy warmers and a collection of irresistible wax melts that will fill your space with cozy, refreshing fragrances.
Whether you’re planning a weekend trip or just need a little “me time,” this basket is your ticket to relaxation, style, and a touch of indulgence. 👜🌸🕯️
Starting bid
This one’s for the guys who appreciate bold flavor and refined style! Featuring a coveted bottle of Blanton’s Barrel Bourbon Whiskey, this basket sets the standard for top-shelf indulgence. Enjoy your favorite pour or morning brew with sleek travel mugs generously provided by Midwestern Wealth Management, and round it out with a curated selection of other men’s favorites—perfect for relaxing, celebrating, or sharing good times with friends.
From smooth sips to sharp style, this basket is the ultimate way to treat the man who has it all
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!