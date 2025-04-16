AGAPE-Love That Transforms

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes round-trip transportation from Graceland Bible Church to Jenness Park Christian Camp, meals throughout the camp, and lodging for the entire duration of the event. All costs are covered in one convenient price—just pack your essentials and get ready for an unforgettable time of fellowship, worship, and fun!
This ticket is for staff and volunteers from Graceland Bible Church who will be serving at the AGAPE Conference. For attendees, please select the general admission option.
This ticket is for children aged 1–13 years old who are attending with their parent(s) — pastors, Graceland volunteers, or event staff.
Children must remain under parental supervision at all times during the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!