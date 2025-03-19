AGAPE OPEN - 4th Annual Golf Tournament

Entry fee includes Green Fees for four players, Golf Cart, Boxed lunch, Goody Bag, and Range Balls
Individual Golfer
$100
Entry fee includes Green Fees for one player, Golf Cart, Boxed lunch, Goody Bag, and Range Balls
Chip Draw
$20
Available on Par 6
Mulligans and Strings (TEAM)
$40
Boost your score. Bundle includes: One MULLIGAN allowing the player to replay one shot per game without penalty. One RED TEE allowing men to utilize the red tee, and women to move 10 paces in front of the regular red tee. One STRING allows the player to move the ball the length of the string to improve one shot in the game.
Mulligans and Strings (INDIVIDUAL)
$10
Boost your score. Bundle includes: One MULLIGAN allowing the player to replay one shot per game without penalty. One RED TEE allowing men to utilize the red tee, and women to move 10 paces in front of the regular red tee. One STRING allows the player to move the ball the length of the string to improve one shot in the game.
GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000
Your sponsorship includes Green Fees for FOUR players, Banner at event, and your name in the program!
SILVER SPONSOR
$500
Your sponsorship includes Green Fees for TWO players, Banner at event, and your name in the program!
HOLE SPONSOR
$200
Your sponsorship includes Green Fees for ONE player, sign at the tee box.
Add a donation for Agape Center Corporation
$
