Agape Rwanda Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Thomasville local- one menu item from Our Daily Bread
Starting bid
Thomasville local- Breathe easier with this amazing offer from SERVPRO!
🧼 $500 Toward Duct Cleaning Service
Perfect for improving air quality, reducing dust, and giving your HVAC system a fresh start!
Details:
• $500 credit toward duct cleaning service
• No cash value
• Expires 2/1/2027
Don’t miss this opportunity to freshen up your home while supporting a great cause! 🙌
Starting bid
Start your mornings right with this amazing coffee set!
This set includes:
• Keurig K-Express Essentials Plus (Iced & Hot) Single Serve Coffee Maker
• Two Rivers Flavored Coffee Sampler – 40 single-serve cups (one delicious flavor)
• Beautiful coffee mug
Enjoy refreshing iced coffee or rich, full-flavored hot coffee right at home. With 40 cups included, you’ll be stocked up and ready to brew!
🎁 Perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself — all while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Up for grabs is this beautiful Tiesta Tea Gift Set – the perfect bundle for anyone who loves a cozy cup of loose leaf tea!
✨ What’s Included:
🍃 Tiesta Tea Premium Loose Leaf Tea sampler
🍵 Stylish black ceramic mug
🌿 Glass tea infuser bottle with stainless steel filter
🖤 Travel storage case to keep everything organized on the go
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to your favorite tea lover, this set has everything you need for the perfect steep! 💛
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this amazing bundle!
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love!) to pure relaxation with this amazing self-care experience!
💆♀️ One-Hour Swedish Relaxation Massage
Donated by New Genesis Center
🌿 Perfect for relieving stress, easing muscle tension, and enjoying a full hour of calm and restoration.
📍 Located in Thomasville, GA
📅 Expires: 1 year from issue
📞 Winner will call to schedule their appointment
Whether you deserve a break or want the perfect gift, this is an item you don’t want to miss!
Starting bid
This stunning handmade quilt from the 1970s features an intricate pattern with soft, colorful floral fabrics that perfectly capture that classic vintage charm.
Each stitch tells a story — lovingly crafted by hand, making it truly one of a kind. Whether displayed on a bed, draped over a couch, or treasured as a keepsake, this quilt is both functional and a timeless heirloom piece.
🌸 Vintage 1970s
🌸 Handmade
🌸 Beautiful multi-color pattern
🌸 Classic, timeless design
Don’t miss your chance to own this gorgeous piece of craftsmanship — perfect for collectors, vintage lovers, or anyone who appreciates handmade artistry.
Starting bid
New Jersey families — looking for a fun, safe, and trustworthy day for your kids?
Bid on A Day with Kaleb and give your child a day full of fun, laughter, and positive energy!
👦 Over 5 Years of Experience Working with Children
🍎 Current Kindergarten Aide
🛝 Safe • Engaging • Encouraging Environment
Whether it’s games, crafts, outdoor play, sports, or creative activities, Kaleb creates a memorable day tailored to your child’s interests.
Perfect for:
✔️ A parents’ day out
✔️ School break fun
✔️ A special reward day
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic Florida coastal experience with a one-day in-shore fishing trip for two in beautiful Oyster Bay near Shell Point, south of Tallahassee.
Spend the day exploring calm coastal waters, casting lines for local species, and soaking in the laid-back charm of Florida’s Gulf Coast. This is a perfect outing for fishing enthusiasts or anyone looking to enjoy a memorable day on the water.
Details:
One (1) in-shore fishing trip for 2 people
Location: Oyster Bay area, Crawfordville, FL
Fishing license not included
Subject to availability; advance scheduling required
A fun, relaxing experience that’s pure Florida—great for locals or visitors alike!
Starting bid
Travel to location not included
Starting bid
Calling all movie lovers and collectors! We’re auctioning off a multiple DVD collection bundle featuring fan favorites including:
🌟 Star Trek
🎤 Elvis
🎥 And MANY more classics & favorites!
Whether you’re into sci-fi adventures, music legends, or timeless films, this bundle has something for everyone. Perfect for cozy movie nights, collectors, or adding to your home library! 🍿
Starting bid
Up for auction is a gorgeous Michael Kors tote by Michael Kors in a stunning soft blush/nude tone. This timeless bag features:
👜 Elegant structured design
✨ Gold-tone chain and hardware detailing
💛 Signature MK logo charm
📏 Spacious interior — perfect for everyday use, work, or a night out
This beauty pairs effortlessly with any outfit and is the perfect mix of classy and chic. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this bag is a must-have!
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to this gorgeous Coach handbag in a timeless neutral shade 🤍
This structured beauty features:
• Elegant pebble leather
• Dual top handles
• Detachable crossbody strap for versatile wear
• Signature Coach tag detail
• Classic, everyday style that pairs with everything
Perfect for work, date night, or everyday errands — this bag is both functional and fabulous! 👜✨
Don’t miss your chance to snag this stylish piece while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
Thomasville local- Enjoy a delicious Greek Meal for 6–8 people – perfect for a family dinner, small gathering, or special celebration!
Authentic flavors, homemade goodness, and a beautiful spread that’s sure to impress your guests.
Don’t miss your chance to bring this incredible Greek feast home! 🇬🇷🍽️
Starting bid
Can be shipped
🎉 40 Mini Cake Bites from Banners & Bites
💲 $120 Value
🧁 Flavor of your choice from their flavor list!
These perfectly bite-sized treats are the sweetest addition to any dessert table — weddings, birthdays, showers, graduations, or just because! Each one is beautifully crafted and packed with flavor.
Trust us… you do NOT want to miss out on this one! 👏
Keep an eye out for bidding details and get ready to snag this amazing treat! 🍫💕
Starting bid
Up for auction is a Hoyt Nitrux Compound Bow paired with the Trophy Ridge Master Hunter Kit — a serious setup for any archery enthusiast!
This package includes:
🏹 5-pin Volt sight
🏹 Wrist sling
🏹 Stabilizer
With an approximate $600 value, this is a fantastic opportunity to score a high-quality bow and accessory kit at auction while supporting a great cause!
The Hoyt Nitrux is known for its smooth draw, speed, and durability — perfect for both seasoned hunters and those looking to upgrade their current setup.
Whether you’re gearing up for hunting season or adding to your collection, this is an item you won’t want to miss.
Starting bid
Ready to step on the mat and level up your fitness and confidence?
This incredible package includes:
✨ One (1) Month Unlimited Jiu-Jitsu Membership at Freedom Jiu-Jitsu
✨ Three (3) Weeks of Personal Training with Eilee Ecret
Whether you’re brand new or looking to sharpen your skills, this is the perfect opportunity to build strength, boost confidence, improve discipline, and train with expert coaching.
💪 Train hard.
🔥 Gain confidence.
🥋 Learn real skills.
Don’t miss your chance to grab this amazing experience for yourself or gift it to someone ready to start their journey! NJ local
Starting bid
Take a look at this beautiful 48” x 63” cotton braided area rug made in India 😍 The vibrant colors and handcrafted detail make it a perfect statement piece for any space!
Starting bid
Add a pop of color and charm to your home with this beautiful floral rug/runner!
🧵 Size: 58” x 32”
🌸 Perfect for an entryway, hallway, kitchen, or layered over hardwood floors
🎨 Features a vibrant floral pattern with soft, neutral tones that complement any space
This piece is both stylish and functional — a great way to refresh a room while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Calling all romance readers and cozy night enthusiasts! 💕 This beautifully curated Book Lover’s Basket is packed with goodies — including TWO signed books by bestselling author Adriana Locke! ✍️💖
This bundle also includes a variety of fun bookish items perfect for any reader — think cozy vibes, cute extras, and everything you need for the ultimate reading night in. ☕🕯️📖
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting your favorite bookworm, this is one basket you won’t want to miss!
🌟 Includes:
• 2 Signed Adriana Locke novels
• Assorted book lover goodies
• Perfect for gifting or keeping!
Starting bid
We are honored to feature several beautiful works by Richard Ennis. These unique pieces would make a stunning addition to any home — and every bid supports the mission of Agape Rwanda. 💛
🖼 Available Pieces:
• Lanterns – Oil painting on canvas, 12” x 16”
• Flowers – Oil painting on canvas, 12” x 16”
• Grapes – 8 ½” x 11”
Each painting has its own charm and character, making them perfect for gifting or adding a meaningful artistic touch to your space!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!