Agape Rwanda Silent Auction

Start your mornings right with this amazing coffee set!





This set includes:

• Keurig K-Express Essentials Plus (Iced & Hot) Single Serve Coffee Maker

• Two Rivers Flavored Coffee Sampler – 40 single-serve cups (one delicious flavor)

• Beautiful coffee mug





Enjoy refreshing iced coffee or rich, full-flavored hot coffee right at home. With 40 cups included, you’ll be stocked up and ready to brew!





🎁 Perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself — all while supporting a meaningful cause.