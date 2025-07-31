Agape to the Nations: E-vent 4-man Super Scramble @ Foxland Harbor

1024 Club View Dr

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

Team Price
$600

4 Players

18 Hole Scramble Green Fees

Riding Carts

Lunch

Prizes

Hole Sponsor
$500

Hole Sponsors are valued for their support of Agape To The Nations!

As a Hole Sponsor you and/or your business will be recognized with a hole placard at one of the tee boxes around the course during the Tournament, during opening and award cerimonies, and have the option to add informative literature or giveaway items in the players swag bags at registration.

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

CORPORATE EVENT SPONSOR
Receive recognition throughout the tournament.

Benefits include:

  • Your logo featured on tee box placard.
  • Complimentary team entry for four players
  • thank-you mention during opening remarks, awards ceremony, and luncheon
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

PLATINUM SPONSOR – Premier Event Partner
As our highest level sponsor, your brand will receive top-tier recognition throughout the tournament. Benefits include:

  • Your logo featured on the exclusive tournament banner.
  • Complimentary team entry for four players
  • Special thank-you mention during opening remarks, awards ceremony, and luncheon
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags


Add a donation for Agape To The Nations

$

