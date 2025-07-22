Agape's Golf Tournament 2026

29651 Old Kc Rd

Paola, KS 66071, USA

Hole Sponsor
$100

A hole Sponsor gets you a Tee Box sign with your logo. Does NOT include a team.

Purple Sponsor
$400
Team of four without logo advertisement

Agape Sponsor
$500
The Agape sponsor gets you a team along with a Tee Box sign with logo.

Chip-in Sponsor
$600

The Chip-in Sponsor gets you a team with your logo on a scorecard.

Cart Sponsor
$700

The Cart Sponsor gets you a team with logo on a banner near the cart station.

Beverage Sponsor
$750

The Beverage Sponsor gets you a team with your logo at a drinking station.

Koozie Sponsor
$900

The Koozies Sponsor gets you a team with logo on Koozies that will be passed out at registration.

Grace Sponsor
$1,000

The Grace Sponsor gets you 2 teams of 4 and your logo on the Agape's Grace banner.

