Agape's Golf Tournament 2026

A hole Sponsor gets you a Tee Box sign with your logo. Does NOT include a team.
Team of four without logo advertisement
The Agape sponsor gets you a team along with a Tee Box sign with logo.
The Chip-in Sponsor gets you a team with your logo on a scorecard.
The Cart Sponsor gets you a team with logo on a banner near the cart station.
The Beverage Sponsor gets you a team with your logo at a drinking station.
The Koozies Sponsor gets you a team with logo on Koozies that will be passed out at registration.
The Grace Sponsor gets you 2 teams of 4 and your logo on the Agape's Grace banner.
