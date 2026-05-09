Generations Theater Company - Junction City Oregon

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Generations Theater Company - Junction City Oregon

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Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Matinee and High Tea (backup)

1420 Kalmia St

Junction City, OR 97448, USA

High Tea Pre-Show Add-On June 20th 12:30 PM
$20

Enhance your matinee experience with a traditional English High Tea before The Mousetrap. Join us on June 20th from 12:30–1:45 PM for a delightful pre-show gathering featuring classic high tea favorites, including scones, tea sandwiches, a selection of teas or coffee, and dessert. This add-on offers a charming and relaxing way to immerse yourself in the spirit of the show before the mystery unfolds.

High Tea Pre-Show Add-On June 27th 12:30 PM
$20

Enhance your matinee experience with a traditional English High Tea before The Mousetrap. Join us on June 27 from 12:30–1:45 PM for a delightful pre-show gathering featuring classic high tea favorites, including scones, tea sandwiches, a selection of teas or coffee, and dessert. This add-on offers a charming and relaxing way to immerse yourself in the spirit of the show before the mystery unfolds.

Seat Pillow Add-On
$1

Add a little extra comfort to your theater experience with a seat cushion rental for The Mousetrap. This optional add-on provides a cushioned seat to help you relax and fully enjoy the performance—perfect for settling in as the mystery unfolds. Only $1 per cushion rented.

VIP Table 1 Left ASL Only 6/20. Open to All 6/27
$18

*ASL Only on 6/20. 6/27 is open to all. VIP 1 Left closest to the stage. 6 people are seated per table. Row 1

VIP Table 2 Right
$18

VIP 2 Right closest to the stage. 6 people are seated per table. Row 1

VIP Table 3 Left
$18

VIP 3 Left closest to the stage. 6 people are seated per table. Row 2

VIP Table 4 Right
$18

VIP 4 Right closest to the stage. 6 people are seated per table. Row 2

Premium Table 5 Left
$15

Premium 5 Left. 6 people are seated per table. Row 3.

Premium Table 6 Right
$15

Premium 6 Right. 6 people are seated per table. Row 3.

Premium Table 7 Left
$15

Premium 7 Left. 6 people are seated per table. Row 4.

Premium Table 8 Right
$15

Premium 8 Right. 6 people are seated per table. Row 4.

GA Table 9 Left
$11

General Admission 9 Left. 6 people are seated per table. Row 5.

GA Table 10 Right
$11

General Admission 10 Right. 6 people are seated per table. Row 5.

GA Table 11 Left
$11

General Admission 11 Left. 6 people are seated per table. Row 6.

GA Table 12 Right
$11

General Admission 12 Right. 6 people are seated per table. Row 6.

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