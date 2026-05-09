Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Matinee and High Tea (backup)

Enhance your matinee experience with a traditional English High Tea before The Mousetrap. Join us on June 20th from 12:30–1:45 PM for a delightful pre-show gathering featuring classic high tea favorites, including scones, tea sandwiches, a selection of teas or coffee, and dessert. This add-on offers a charming and relaxing way to immerse yourself in the spirit of the show before the mystery unfolds.