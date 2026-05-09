Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Matinee and High Tea (backup)

About this event
Enhance your matinee experience with a traditional English High Tea before The Mousetrap. Join us on June 20th from 12:30–1:45 PM for a delightful pre-show gathering featuring classic high tea favorites, including scones, tea sandwiches, a selection of teas or coffee, and dessert. This add-on offers a charming and relaxing way to immerse yourself in the spirit of the show before the mystery unfolds.
Enhance your matinee experience with a traditional English High Tea before The Mousetrap. Join us on June 27 from 12:30–1:45 PM for a delightful pre-show gathering featuring classic high tea favorites, including scones, tea sandwiches, a selection of teas or coffee, and dessert. This add-on offers a charming and relaxing way to immerse yourself in the spirit of the show before the mystery unfolds.
Add a little extra comfort to your theater experience with a seat cushion rental for The Mousetrap. This optional add-on provides a cushioned seat to help you relax and fully enjoy the performance—perfect for settling in as the mystery unfolds. Only $1 per cushion rented.
*ASL Only on 6/20. 6/27 is open to all. VIP 1 Left closest to the stage. 6 people are seated per table. Row 1
VIP 2 Right closest to the stage. 6 people are seated per table. Row 1
VIP 3 Left closest to the stage. 6 people are seated per table. Row 2
VIP 4 Right closest to the stage. 6 people are seated per table. Row 2
Premium 5 Left. 6 people are seated per table. Row 3.
Premium 6 Right. 6 people are seated per table. Row 3.
Premium 7 Left. 6 people are seated per table. Row 4.
Premium 8 Right. 6 people are seated per table. Row 4.
General Admission 9 Left. 6 people are seated per table. Row 5.
General Admission 10 Right. 6 people are seated per table. Row 5.
General Admission 11 Left. 6 people are seated per table. Row 6.
General Admission 12 Right. 6 people are seated per table. Row 6.
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