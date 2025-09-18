Agawam St. Patrick's Committee Online Store

Wear your Agawam pride with this Irish Agawam Long Sleeve.
Available in Adult XS, Adult S, Adult M, Adult L, and Adult XL.
Available in Black, Heather Gray and Kelly Green.
Please email us for additional sizes.
Wear your Agawam pride with this Irish Agawam Crew Neck
Available in Adult XS, Adult S, Adult M, Adult L, and Adult XL.
Available in Black, Heather Gray and Kelly Green.
Please email us for additional sizes.
Wear your Agawam pride with this Irish Agawam Hoodie
Available in Adult XS, Adult S, Adult M, Adult L, and Adult XL.
Available in Black, Heather Gray and Kelly Green.
Please email us for additional sizes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!