Agawam St. Patrick's Committee Online Store

Long Sleeve Agawam Irish Shirt
$30

Wear your Agawam pride with this Irish Agawam Long Sleeve.


Available in Adult XS, Adult S, Adult M, Adult L, and Adult XL.


Available in Black, Heather Gray and Kelly Green.


Please email us for additional sizes.

Crew Neck Agawam Irish Sweatshirt
$35

Wear your Agawam pride with this Irish Agawam Crew Neck


Available in Adult XS, Adult S, Adult M, Adult L, and Adult XL.


Available in Black, Heather Gray and Kelly Green.


Please email us for additional sizes.

Hoodie Agawam Irish Sweatshirt
$45

Wear your Agawam pride with this Irish Agawam Hoodie


Available in Adult XS, Adult S, Adult M, Adult L, and Adult XL.


Available in Black, Heather Gray and Kelly Green.


Please email us for additional sizes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!